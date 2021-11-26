MORGANTOWN — The day after Thanksgiving, West Virginia super-senior guards Taz Sherman and Malik Curry went ham — and it helped keep the Mountaineers from looking like turkeys.
WVU had plenty to be thankful for — its lucky stars included — as the Mountaineers found a way to overcome and hold off hot-shooting Eastern Kentucky in an 80-77 win Friday night at the Coliseum.
Sherman set a career high with 28 points and backup point guard Curry came up with crucial baskets down the stretch as the two combined to score West Virginia’s final 17 points.
In the end, despite trailing for 33:17 of the 40 minutes, the Mountaineers (5-1) surged ahead late and finally held on to the lead.
“They kept [the fans] here,” WVU coach Bob Huggins deadpanned. “We sold more concessions.”
Indeed, there was no leaving early on Friday as Eastern Kentucky — buoyed by a 14-for-29 shooting night from 3-point range — led most of the way and came up with answers until the bitter end.
Sherman entered as the Mountaineers’ leading scorer at 19 points per game, but the team’s other two double-figure scorers, Sean McNeil and Jalen Bridges, struggled from the outset. By game’s end, the two had combined for 10 points on 3-of-18 shooting and the Mountaineers managed just 5 of 23 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Enter Sherman, who shot over 50% from the floor (8 of 15), and Curry, who scored 10 of his 16 points in the final 6:46. Gabe Osabuohien also pitched in mightily, finishing with eight points and seven rebounds for WVU, with five of those boards coming on the offensive end.
Two of those led to two of Curry’s late buckets and over half of the Mountaineers’ rebounds (19 of 34) came on the offensive end. They also led to 21 second-chance points for WVU.
Curry emerging as the team’s secondary weapon offensively wasn’t necessarily part of the plan coming into the year, but on Friday it was enough. Huggins said Curry’s scoring is a little unorthodox compared to other players on the team, but it’s a luxury to be able to fall back on it.
“[Curry] has made big plays,” Huggins said. “He’s made some big plays for us and he made some big plays for us today for sure.”
As for Sherman, Huggins compared him to former WVU great Da’Sean Butler in his ability to create shots.
“He’s a great competitor and he’s really worked hard at his game,” Huggins said. “He has the ability to get his feet down almost like Da’Sean, maybe as well as Da’Sean. Da’Sean’s biggest asset was how he could get his feet down and get his legs into a shot, and Taz has kind of developed the same thing.”
Four times Sherman put West Virginia ahead, but it wasn’t until the fourth time that the Mountaineers found a way to make it stick. That came after a jump shot with 3:26 remaining, one that was backed up by a fade-away bank shot from Curry 22 seconds later that put WVU up by four points.
After EKU’s Cooper Robb hit 1 of 2 free throws to cut the lead to three, Curry attacked the rim and got a layup to drop with 1:55 to make the score 77-72. A jumper from EKU’s Michael Moreno briefly cut the lead back to three put Curry came up with the dagger on a driving layup with 36 seconds left to put the game out of reach. EKU’s Russhard Cruickshank hit a 3 as the horn sounded to tighten up the final margin.
“They’re a good team,” Sherman said. “Especially you play a team that can make shots, they have some older guys, they’ve got some playmakers that can get guys open shots. They answered a lot.”
EKU (5-2) certainly wasted no time making its intentions known as it hit its first four shots, all 3-point attempts and built leads of 9-0 and 12-2 before the first media timeout. The Colonels led by as many as 12 at 30-18 with 10:16 remaining in the half before West Virginia found its footing, using an 18-5 spurt to briefly pull ahead at 36-35 on a 3-pointer from Sherman.
However, EKU ripped off the next six points, highlighted by a poster dunk from Michael Wardy, and though the Mountaineers’ Isaiah Cottrell scored on a tip-in with just under 13 seconds to go, the Colonels carried a 41-38 lead into the break.
It was an ugly 20 minutes of shooting for the Mountaineers by nearly any metric. West Virginia hit just 38.9% of its first-half field goals (14 of 36), went 2 for 13 from 3-point range (15.4%) and couldn’t convert consistently on ample opportunities at the free-throw line, going 8 for 16.
Marshall transfer Jannson Williams led EKU with 22 points and seven rebounds, with Moreno and Braxton Beverly each adding 12