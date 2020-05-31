MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — In a way, Britt Sherman has been following Dave Walker all his life. So it only made sense for Sherman to be the one to succeed Walker, the record-setting football coach who left Martinsburg to take over at Concord University.
“He’s family,’’ Walker said. “Our families are close. He’s kind of like a brother-slash-son with an odd age in between.’’
At age 6, Sherman served as a water boy and ball boy on Walker’s teams at East Hardy, where his older brothers were playing on Walker’s first Cougars teams. Sherman then played two seasons as a running back and linebacker at East Hardy under Walker, who coached at the Class A program in Baker from 1988-96.
Later, after Walker left East Hardy to begin his historic tenure across the Eastern Panhandle at Martinsburg, Sherman joined him again, this time as he relocated with his older brother, Trent Sherman, who was on Walker’s coaching staff with the Bulldogs (and has since become the school’s principal). Britt Sherman was added as an assistant coach in 2004 and has recently drawn rave reviews for his work with Martinsburg’s special teams.
So now, at age 39, Britt Sherman follows Walker once more. Only this time, he succeeds Walker instead of joining him. And what an act he must follow.
The 55-year-old Walker, the state’s all-time winningest coach with 304 victories in 32 seasons, left behind an unparalleled legacy at Martinsburg, with 22 straight playoff appearances and eight Class AAA championships in the last 10 seasons, including six 14-0 records.
The Bulldogs have reached the Super Six finals in Wheeling 12 times since 2001 and have racked up an unfathomable 129-7 record since 2010, including a state-record 56 consecutive wins to begin the 2020 season.
Big shoes, indeed.
“What we’ve done the last 10 years,’’ Sherman said, “it may not ever be duplicated by any team in West Virginia history. My big thing, and what my focus has always been, is with the kids and helping them as much as possible.
“We preach family a lot at Martinsburg High School, and I was glad it was me or one of the other assistants [to take over] and keep it in the family and continue that tradition and help the kids at Martinsburg as much as we can.’’
Besides directing some high-impact special teams, Sherman has worked closely with Walker running the team’s offense in recent seasons, and doesn’t see much change on that side of the ball.
“A lot of things are going to be the same,’’ Sherman said. “I’ve inherited the best coaches in the state, and we’re not going to change up a lot of things we do. I’m not Dave Walker, so there are going to be some differences in how I handle things. I’ve had my hands on some things offensively the last five, six years or more, so our offense may look the same, but we’ve always kind of curtailed our offense to what the personnel is.
“I think we’re going to have some younger guys this year stepping up, and we have some good running backs and still have some good receivers. I think it will be a lot of the same stuff, with maybe a couple little wrinkles I like to do than what Coach Walker did, but no big changes to the offense or special teams.’’
Defensively, the Bulldogs might look a bit different, especially since coordinator Buddy Hesen left for the staff at Shepherd. Hesen and Walker are the only coaches to depart Martinsburg’s staff in the off-season.
“We’ll be a little more multiple than we have been in the past defensively,’’ Sherman said. “We’ll have some coaching changes there, with some new assistants stepping into those roles.’’
Walker agreed with Sherman that the changeover might not be very noticeable.
“I think what we did offensively will be very similar,’’ Walker said, “and I think defensively, there may be some changes as far as X’s and O’s go. As far as the other stuff, he’s just worked to do his things and put his own mark on the program, cosmetic things.
“He’s got a strong work ethic. He’s just a worker, and he’s got a very high football IQ.’’
Sherman’s innovative special teams have long played a big role in Martinsburg’s Super Six successes:
n In 2016, the Bulldogs stopped a fourth-and-7 fake punt by Spring Valley near midfield with two minutes left in the first half and cashed it in for a 21-7 halftime lead in an eventual 49-7 win.
n Two years later, a blocked punt was returned for a touchdown late in the second quarter, giving Martinsburg a 14-0 lead against Spring Valley, a game in which the Bulldogs prevailed 31-7.
n In 2019, a 77-yard runback of the opening kickoff set up the first TD and then the Bulldogs crammed five scores into the last 3:16 of the first half to go up 49-14 against Cabell Midland, four of them extra possessions following Martinsburg kickoffs. Included in that surge were two forced fumbles recovered by the Bulldogs, another alert recovery when a kick took an odd bounce and yet a fourth when no one for Midland covered the ball after it landed in an open area.
Yet, Sherman also ran the Bulldogs’ strength and conditioning program since 2005 and recently played a role in setting up Martinsburg’s powerful offense.
“I’d run the offense in practice,’’ Sherman said, “and Coach Walker would oversee it. In games, I’m always the offensive guy in the [press] box. I always told people I was the play caller with a filter. I’d send stuff down and Coach Walker might say, ‘That’s good, go with it,’ or ‘No, I want to run this.’
“The last couple years, he was really the offensive coordinator, but I had a lot of input.’’
Sherman certainly has Walker’s stamp of approval. Walker thinks there’s no reason why Martinsburg can’t stay in contention for titles with Sherman at the helm.
“It can continue to go,’’ Walker said. “He was a big reason why we did what we did. He was there working with all of us. He knows the formula and knows what works and what doesn’t work. There’s not much change with what’s going on.
“You know at some point, they’ve got to drop a game but in the end, come December, they’re going to be in the mix as we’ve always been.’’