HUNTINGTON — Emileigh Cooper probably would’ve tipped her cap to Hannah Shifflett and congratulated her for a job well done.
Shifflett hit three home runs off three different pitchers and drove in four runs Saturday to lift James Madison to a 7-6 victory over Marshall on Saturday in college softball at Dot Hicks Field. The graduate student’s solo blast in the seventh inning broke a 6-6 tie.
“Just knowing how much I’ve prepared for all these games and how much my team has prepared, I’m going into the (batter’s) box confident,” Shifflett said.
The Dukes (24-15 overall, 9-8 Sun Belt Conference) put a damper on Emileigh Cooper Day, which honors the late Thundering Herd standout killed in a car crash in 2016. Before the game, Cooper’s dad, Butch, threw out the first pitch.
Current Marshall center fielder Grace Chelemen was presented the Emileigh Cooper Warrior Award.
Chelemen smashed a two-run homer in the first inning to counter JMU’s leadoff solo home run by K.K. Martin and give the Herd a 2-1 lead. Shifflett hit a two-run dinger to right-center in the third inning to make it 3-2.
Jasmine Hall swatted a solo shot in the fourth for a 4-2 lead. Shifflett homered to left in the fifth, and Hallie Hall tripled home Bella Henzler to make it 6-2.
Marshall (37-7, 12-3) struck for three runs in the fifth. Rielly Lucas walked with the bases loaded and Bub Feringa followed with a two-run single to cut the deficit to 6-5. One inning later, Autumn Owen hit into a fielder’s choice to score Bri Godrey to tie it.
Shifflett said she was happy that Chelemen was recognized with the Cooper Award.
“I loved seeing that,” said Shifflett, who has 14 home runs this season.
MU coach Megan Smith Lyon said Chelemen deserved the award.
“We honored (Cooper’s) memory today and talked about Grace and her fight and her warrior spirit,” Smith Lyon said. “It was a little bittersweet this game. There was a lot of fight, but not enough clutch hitting and not enough good at-bats. We left a lot on the table.”
Marshall left eight runners on base. The Herd put the leadoff hitter on five times, but just two scored.
Kenzler and Kylee Gleason each went 2 for 4 for the Dukes. Rebecca Muh (5-2) pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win. Godfrey (5-1) took the loss.
The teams play the rubber game of the three-game series at noon Sunday.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.