HUNTINGTON — Emileigh Cooper probably would’ve tipped her cap to Hannah Shifflett and congratulated her for a job well done.

Shifflett hit three home runs off three different pitchers and drove in four runs Saturday to lift James Madison to a 7-6 victory over Marshall on Saturday in college softball at Dot Hicks Field. The graduate student’s solo blast in the seventh inning broke a 6-6 tie.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

