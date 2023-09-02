The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

RACINE, Ohio -- Call it Shockley and awe.

Camron Shockley carried 11 times for 171 yards and five touchdowns Friday to lead Chesapeake (3-0) to a 47-13 victory over Southern (0-3) in high school football. Dannie Maynard added 77 yards on seven carries as the Panthers won their third game in a season for the first time since 2019.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you