RACINE, Ohio -- Call it Shockley and awe.
Camron Shockley carried 11 times for 171 yards and five touchdowns Friday to lead Chesapeake (3-0) to a 47-13 victory over Southern (0-3) in high school football. Dannie Maynard added 77 yards on seven carries as the Panthers won their third game in a season for the first time since 2019.
The Panthers started the season 3-0-1, tying Trimble in the opener, in 2017. They hadn't been 3-0 since 2016.
Chesapeake ran for 334 yards and raced to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter. Shockley ran for scores of 74 and 51 yards, and caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Harris in the first 12 minutes. Maynard added a 51-yard TD run.
The Panthers extended the lead to 41-0 before Josiah Smith threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Derek Griffith with 10:51 left in the third quarter to put the Tornadoes on the board.
COAL GROVE 48, MEIGS 42: The Hornets (3-0) trailed 24-0 after one quarter and 30-6 at halftime before rallying to defeat the Marauders 48-42.
Caden Murphy's 11-yard touchdown run in overtime was the game winner.
Griffin Cleland completed 13 of 27 passes for 369 yards and five touchdowns for Meigs (0-3). Dillon Howard caught six passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns. Conlee Burnem made four receptions for 121 yards and carried 14 times for 116 yards. .
Coal Grove recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass in its own end zone, thwarting Marauders' threats. Murphy ran 30 times for 187 yards. Whyatt Mannon was 7 for 9 passing for 140 yards. Gavin Gipson caught four balls for 111 yards.
GALLIA ACADEMY 42, POINT PLEASANT 12: Bray Rathburn completed 18 of 26 passes for 398 yards as the Blue Devils (3-0) won the Battle of the Bridge at Ohio Valley Bank Field. Hunter Shamblin caught six passes for 186 yards and Kenyon Franklin nine for 167. Point Pleasant (1-1) led 10-7 after one quarter, but Shamblin ran eight yards for a TD to give Gallia Academy a lead it never relinquished.
EASTERN-MEIGS 34, SOUTH GALLIA 8: The Eagles scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Rebels in Mercerville, Ohio. Ty Hill ran for two late touchdowns and Eastern used a 35-yard scoop and score by Cooper Barnett to pull away. The Eagles led 13-0 before E.J. Siders ran for a TD and a conversion to pull South Gallia within 13-8 with 11:22 left in the game.
GREENUP COUNTY 28, PORTSMOUTH 22: Tyson Sammons threw a touchdown pass to Drew Boggs in overtime to lift the Musketeers (2-1) over the host Trojans (1-2). Gage Gullett recovered a fumble to clinch the victory. Greenup County led 22-15 before Portsmouth tied it.
EAST CARTER 33, BOYD COUNTY 28: Gabe Roberts caught a 3-yard touchdown pass and a two-point conversion with 7 seconds to play as the Raiders rallied by the Lions in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Boyd County led 28-27 with 3:44 left before East Carter started the winning drive.
JACKSON 28, WHEELERSBURG 20: Cade Wolford ran for two touchdowns and caught a 61-yard scoring pass to help the Ironmen (2-1) beat the visiting Pirates (1-2). Landon Hutchinson scored twice for Wheelersburg. Gaven Jones intercepted a Pirates pass at the Jackson 10-yard line with 1:28 to play to seal the triumph. Ryan Seimetz also picked off a pass in the fourth quarter.
GREEN 13, MANCHESTER 10: Quincy Merrill intercepted two passes in the third quarter to preserve the Bobcats' win over the Greyhounds in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Blake Smith scored from the 2 to give Green a 7-0 lead. Manchester picked up a safety on a bad punt snap, but the Bobcats came back with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Gabe Blevins to Mason Neal for a 13-2 lead. Manchester scored with 1:13 left, but Green recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 38, PERRY COUNTY CENTRAL 14: Talen Pollock passed for 218 yards as the Bulldogs (2-1) beat the Commodores (2-1) at Luke Varney Field in Louisa, Kentucky. Cody Crum scored from the 1-yard line only to see Perry County Central take a 7-6 lead moments later. Pollock threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Johnson at 4:56 of the second quarter to give Lawrence County a lead it never relinquished. Crum ran for 103 yards on 10 attempts.
Golf
GALLIA WINS QUAD: Braeden Caldwell led Gallia Academy to a victory in a quad match at the Portsmouth Elks golf course. The Blue Devils shot 168, 50 strokes better than runner-up Portsmouth. South Webster was third and Lucasville Valley fourth.