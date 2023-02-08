The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON -- Most high school basketball players likely dream of having shoes named for them, but Caden Ehirim has a different plan.

"I mainly sell shoes," said Ehirim, Huntington St. Joe's leading scorer. "I love selling shoes. I buy and sell shoes all the time. It occupies my time. I go somewhere and grab some shoes for retail, then go sell them and make my profit. With the extra money, I'll sneak a few pairs for personal use. I try to get that mindset now for the future. I've done that for two years. Now I'm getting into fragrances, getting into cologne."

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

