Huntington St. Joe's Caden Ehirim (1) drives the lane as the Irish take on Van during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe’s Caden Ehirim (1) attempts to shoot as Huntington St. Joe takes on Lawrence County during a high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON -- Most high school basketball players likely dream of having shoes named for them, but Caden Ehirim has a different plan.
"I mainly sell shoes," said Ehirim, Huntington St. Joe's leading scorer. "I love selling shoes. I buy and sell shoes all the time. It occupies my time. I go somewhere and grab some shoes for retail, then go sell them and make my profit. With the extra money, I'll sneak a few pairs for personal use. I try to get that mindset now for the future. I've done that for two years. Now I'm getting into fragrances, getting into cologne."
The budding entrepreneur is adept at putting basketball shoes to use. He averages 29.3 points per game in helping the Irish to an 8-7 record and a top-10 ranking in Class A much of the season. Ehirim scored a career-high 40 points against Buffalo and he dropped 30 or more in four other games, including 39 against second-ranked Webster County.
"Caden brings the right energy and attitude to our program every day," Irish coach Todd Maynard said. "He's one of the best players in the state of West Virginia in any class. Most of all, he's the definition of what a student-athlete is supposed to be. He'll be missed after this season. Players like Caden don't come along that often."
Ehirim has scored 30 and 36 points in a pair of losses to Tolsia.
"He's a senior and he's tough," Rebels coach Brian Stacy said. "I hope some schools are looking at him, because he's a great ballplayer. We worked on some stuff for him; some of it worked, some of it didn't."
Ehirim, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, hopes to lead St. Joe back to the state tournament, where it reached the final four last season. The Irish feature a much younger squad this year, with three freshman starters.
Ehirim has starred despite playing through the remnants of a high ankle sprain. He wears a brace to help ease the discomfort.
Ehirim, though, inflicts pain on opposing teams. Adept at driving to the basket, Ehirim also is a solid outside shooter and fierce rebounder. His prowess has attracted attention from college recruiters.
"I'd love to play as long as I can," Ehirim said. "I love the sport. It's been my main sport since Upward at Ceredo-Kenova. I'm trying to find where I can find the best spot, the best opportunities."
Wherever Ehirim winds up, he said he's likely to major in business or physical therapy.
"I'd like to build some capital up and open my own shoe and clothing store, get the entrepreneural thing going on," said Ehirim, who's of Nigerian descent.
For now, he'll concentrate on helping St. Joe go as far as it can go.
"I try to put in as much work as I can," Ehirim said. "I try to make my senior year special for the team and give all I can. I like this team. A lot of them are freshmen, and I'm trying the best I can to get them prepped up. I love these guys."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
