Scoring milestones aplenty were reached in the last few days as games and matches were halted to honor high school student-athletes' achievements.
Russell basketball player Brady Bell headed the list, scoring his 1,500th career point. Close behind was Mallory Hawley, who scored her 1,401st career point to pass 2001 graduate Amber Vining and become the all-time girls basketball leading scorer at Meigs.
Several basketball players surpassed the 1,000-point mark, including Kaleigh Murphy of Coal Grove, Boyd County's Audrey Biggs, Greenup County's Rachel Bush, New Boston's Kenzie Whitley and Grady Jackson, Rose Hill Christian's Chase Pennington and Oak Hill (Ohio's) Chloe Chambers. Cabell Midland wrestler Nick Giompalo joined the fun, winning his 200th career match.
Other amazing individual statistics include: Russell's Shaelyn Steele scored 21 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and issued 10 assists in a 67-55 win over West Carter. Boyd County's Jasmine Jordan recorded a 20-point, 10-rebound, five-blocked shot game.
Cabell Midland's Chandler Schmidt (19) and Dominic Schmidt (18) combined for all 37 points in the first half of the Knights' basketball game with Capital. Spring Valley's Dria Parker scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a win over Hurricane.
Former Huntington High basketball star Tavian Dunn-Martin set a Florida Gulf Coast University single-game scoring record with 38 points. Dunn-Martin has six games of more than 30 points this season. Ashland girls basketball coach Bill Bradley won his 400th game.
Fairland girls coach Jon Buchanan posted his eighth 20-win season in 13 years. Former Huntington High girls basketball standout Jordyn Dawson scored 26 points and snatched 10 rebounds for Akron vs. Western Michigan.
Local teams also made a plethora of headlines: South Point became the first Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball team to beat Fairland twice in the same season since Coal Grove accomplished the feat on Feb. 28, 2015. Fairland's boys lost consecutive league games for the first time since Jan. 27, 2015. Wheelersburg's girls basketball team won its 59th consecutive Southern Ohio Conference game. Russell snapped Ashland's boys basketball team's 16th Region winning streak at 43 games.
Shady Spring made 18 3-pointers in a 100-50 boys basketball victory over Parkersburg. Portsmouth Notre Dame's girls basketball team ran its winning streak in SOC Division I to 103 games.
CHAMPIONS: Huntington East's girls and Huntington Middle's boys won Cabell County Middle School tournament basketball titles.
Fairland boys and girls won Ohio Valley Conference high school championships. The OVC title was the seventh straight for the Dragons boys. The girls championship was their eighth since 2012. Chesapeake's boys own the league record, with 11 straight. Wooster holds the state record, with 12 in a row.
Wheelersburg's girls and Waverly's boys won SOC Division II basketball titles. Portsmouth Notre Dame's girls won the SOC Division I championship. Symmes Valley and Western-Pike shared the SOC boys Division I crown. Former Cabell Midland girls basketball assistant Caitlyn Carper coached Vinton County to the Tri-Valley Conference championship.
Ironton's boys and Coal Grove's girls won the OVC seventh grade tournaments. Chesapeake's boys and Portsmouth's girls won OVC eighth grade titles. Zoey Salmons (107 pounds) and Loralei Smith (150 pounds) of Cabell Midland and Ciara Riner (128 pounds) of Spring Valley won individual championships at the West Virginia high school girls wrestling state tournament.
NEW CONFERENCE: The new Twin States League is official.
The circuit includes West Virginia school Point Pleasant and Ohio programs Fort Frye, Marietta and Warren. Those teams expect to begin league play in the spring of 2023.
"We are excited to be in a conference again," Point Pleasant football coach Dave Darst said.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Signings and offers continued to mount for local student-athletes. Here's a look at some:
Signings: Huntington High girls basketball player Makayla Smith (West Virginia State); Cabell Midland soccer star Jaden Fleshman (University of Charleston); Russell defensive tackle Bradley Bell (Georgetown College); Boyd County runner Gavin Brock (Morehead State).
Commitments: Rock Hill soccer star Emmi Stevens (Wilmington); Wheelersburg soccer standout Brynley Preston (Otterbein).
Offers: Ironton linebacker Trevor Carter (Minnesota and Duke); Ironton running back Jaquez Keyes and Jackson quarterback Jacob Winters (Bowling Green); Ironton wide receiver Aaron Masters and defensive back Aiden Young (Wilmington); South Charleston linebacker Mondrell Dean (Central Michigan); Layne Swafford, son of former Marshall linebacker Jermaine Swafford (Marshall); Logan girls basketball star Peyton Ilderton (Salem); George Washington basketball player Ben Nicol (Toledo).
Visits: Gallia Academy tackle Isaac Clary (Virginia Tech); Fairland soccer player Rion Chafin (Alice Lloyd); Boyd County basketball player Audrey Biggs (Louisville).
Invitations to visit: Huntington High running back Amari Felder and Point Pleasant quarterback Evan Roach (Dartmouth, VMI); South Charleston quarterback Trey Dunn (VMI); Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter (Furman) and wide receiver Ty Perkins (Duke, Indiana, Virginia Tech); Clary (Pittsburgh);
Felder, Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow and offensive lineman Robby Martin and Ashland running back Aris Pittman, wide receiver Braxton Jennings and quarterback Bailey Thacker (Eastern Kentucky). Lochow (Dartmouth).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Greenup County hosted Ironton and South Point in its first home wrestling match ever. Bob Mullett was hired as head football coach at Buffalo. The former Concord University head coach replaces Brian Batman. Mullett previously coached the Bison. Josh Agee is Ashland's new boys golf coach.
Portsmouth Notre Dame's and Sciotoville East's girls basketball team played a doubleheader last week, with the Titans beating the Tartans 54-12 and 59-11. Coal Grove won the Southeast Ohio/Coal Grove Bench and Deadlift meet.