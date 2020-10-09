PEDRO, Ohio -- Coal Grove (4-4) overcame the loss of five players who were injured or quarantined to defeat Rock Hill (0-11) 25-21, 25-21, 17-25, 25-21 Thursday in high school volleyball.
Addi Dillow led the Hornets with 16 points, 18 digs and 10 kills. Jaidyn Griffith scored 22 points. Emily Carpenter scored 16 points, Maddie Hensley 15 and Kelsey Fraley and Kylie Montgomery 12 each.
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, FAIRLAND 0: The Blue Angels strengthened their grip atop the Ohio Valley Conference with a 25-13, 25-12, 25-22 triumph over the second-place Dragons.
Maddi Meadows led Gallia Academy (16-3, 11-0) with 11 points as the Blue Angels won their 68th consecutive league match and 41st in a row in straight sets. Bailey Barnette scored 10 points.
WHEELERSBURG 3, HUNTINGTON-ROSS 1: Emily Boggs made 18 digs and 15 kills to lead the Pirates (15-1) past the Huntswomen 22-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18 in Alma, Ohio.
Kylee Barney made 17 kills. Lauren Jolly issued 43 assists and Ryleigh Meeker 10 kills. Kiera Kennard made 22 digs. Kaylee Darnell scored 19 points and made 17 digs.
Megan Steele starred for Huntington-Ross with 25 kills, 21 digs and 13 assists. Katie Hirsch contributed 29 assists, 18 digs and 17 kills.
VINTON COUNTY 3, MEIGS 0: The Vikings (15-3 overall, 9-1 Tri-Valley Conference) easily dispatched the Marauders (7-10, 3-7) 25-7, 25-17, 25-12 in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Girls soccer
FAIRLAND 2, GALLIA ACADEMY 1: The Dragons shut out the Blue Angels until the final 38 seconds in a 2-1 victory at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.
Olyvia White scored off an assist from Maddie Miller at 16:19 to give Fairland a 1-0 lead. Nina Miller made it 2-0 when she scored unassisted at 64:57. Kyrsten Sanders scored for Gallia Academy to set the score. Miaa Hamm made nine saves for the Dragons. Alivia Lear stopped seven shots for the Blue Angels.
GALLIA ACADEMY 0 1 -- 1
FAIRLAND 1 1 -- 2
F -- White (M. Miller assist), 16:19
F -- N. Miller (Lear assist), 64:57
GA -- Sanders unassisted. 79:22
ROCK HILL 6, PIKETON 0: Aleigha Matney made nine saves to lift the Redwomen (10-1-2) over the Red Streaks.
Kate Delong broke the scoreless tie in the 31st minute with a goal assisted by Briana Reynolds.
"That goal was a wakeup call for us," Redwomen coach Summer Collins said. "We were very sluggish for most of the first half and part of the second half."
Sluggish, but good enough. Reynolds sent a pass from Emma Scott into the goal and Scott scored off a Reynolds assist to make it 3-0 by halftime. Reynolds scored all three goals in the second half, with assists by Paige Bailey and Taylor Clark.
ASHLAND 2, RUSSELL 0: Twins Callie Jackson and Casey Jackson each scored as the Kittens (6-4-1) beat the Red Devils (2-7-2) in Flatwood, Kentucky.
Gracie Madden earned the shutout in goal.
Boys soccer
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, FAIRLAND 0: The Blue Devils took 48 shots and found the goal with three in a triumph over the host Dragons.
Bryson Miller made six saves in earning the shutout.
Ayden Roettker scored the winning goal off a pass from Dalton Vanco 3:31 into the contest. Carson Wamsley scored at 51:25 to make it 2-0. Maddux Camden set the score at 64:49. Jacob Polcyn made 19 saves for Fairland.
IRONTON ST. JOE 7, RUSSELL 0: Bryce Balestra scored three goals and Zachary Johnson two as the Flyers (14-0-1) beat the Red Devils in Flatwood, Kentucky.
J.C. Damron and Matt Sheridan also scored. Jimmy Mahlmeister made eight saves for Ironton St. Joe.