HUNTINGTON — A pair of Boyd County High School graduates and one from River Valley High turned in strong basketball seasons at the University of Rio Grande.
Gunner Short, a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard, graduated from Boyd County after three years at Fairland. Short earned second-team All-River States Conference honors after leading the RedStorm in scoring at 17.3 points per game.
Short made 144 of 340 shots, including 44 of 112 from 3-point range, and 84 of 120 free throw attempts. He also averaged 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Short scored a career-high 31 points twice last season — Dec. 1 vs. Lourdes University and Jan. 16 vs. WVU Tech.
Short posted all-conference-worthy numbers despite missing six games with a knee injury.
Short said he plans to transfer since the firing of Rio Grande coach Kenny French at the end of a 12-8 season.
Anderson, a 5-10 junior guard, transferred to Rio Grande from the University of Charleston. He averaged 5.7 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Anderson made 59 of 131 shots, with 32 of 77 coming from 3-point range, and 22 of 23 free throws. He scored a career high 15 points vs. Ohio Christian University on Feb. 8.
McCarley,a 6-2 sophomore guard, transferred from Glenville State College. He averaged 1.3 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. McCarley made 7 of 29 shots, 5 of 22 from beyond the 3-point line, and 8 of 14 free throws. McCarley scored a career-high 12 points Nov. 16 against Ohio University-Lancaster.