LOUISA, Ky. — Head coach Alan Short called the 2021 Lawrence County Bulldogs the best team he’s had in six seasons at the school.
While he only had three freshmen come out for fall camp, Short said he has 42 players in uniform this season with a wealth of experience and talent returning.
“We return quite a bit of our offensive and defensive production,” said Short, whose team went 4-2 last season with both losses coming to Belfry. “Obviously, we’re going to miss the seniors who have moved on and graduated but we’re very, very excited about the team we have coming back.”
Among the returners for Lawrence County is wide receiver Nick Collinsworth who graduated in the spring but under Kentucky Senate bill 128 was permitted to redo his senior year in the classroom and on the football field.
Collinsworth, who won’t turn 19 until after football season, caught one pass for 12 yards in 2020, but Short said the skill position player has brought great value to the Bulldogs’ locker room.
“What a joy and a positive deal it has been for him to come back,” Short said. “I think this kid has the potential to play ball at the next level or at some level. He’s been an outstanding leader for us through fall camp because he’s been through this song and dance.”
Collinsworth along with quarterbacks Alex Strickland and Talon Pollack plus Blue Fletcher, Doug Hall, and Dylan Ferguson return at the offensive skill positions.
Russell
A lack of depth created by graduation will be the key challenge head coach T.J. Maynard said his Russell Red Devils team will need to overcome this season.
Filling those holes will be the key for Russell, which lost to only two teams in 2020 — Class 3A champion Ashland and Class 2A state semifinalist West Carter.
Senior Bradley Rose spent 2020 in a backup role to Charlie Jachimczuk, and Maynard said Rose will be under center this season. In the backfield, sophomore Andre Richardson-Crews will move into a more prominent role at running back along with Ethan Osborne after the graduation of Nathan Conley and Chase Snedegar.
“We lack a little bit of depth but as long as we stay injury-free I think we’ll have a pretty good year,” said Rose, who also plays defensive end.
Senior Connor Goodall will bring experience as an offensive lineman and linebacker and is a player Maynard said would be a leader for the team.
Maynard said the Russell schedule this season will have the Red Devils on the road to face Lexington Dunbar, Boone Co., and Wheelersburg.
Fairview
Daniel Armstrong has his sights set high for the Fairview Eagles and the 2021 schedule reflects the aspirations he has for his football team.
Entering his third year as head coach in Westwood, Armstrong said if the Eagles are to move up in the district, it is going to have to deal with the likes of Class 1A state champion Paintsville as well as Raceland.
“We finished fourth in our district the last few years and we really want to make up some ground there,” said Armstrong whose 2020 Fairview team posted a 2-6 overall record and was 0-4 in District 6. “The first task we got to do is take care of Betsy Layne, and that’ll get us in the third spot and then we have to worry about Raceland and Paintsville who, in my opinion, were the two best Class A teams in the state. So, if we can play with those guys, we can play anyone in Class A.
Armstrong is relying on players like senior offensive/defensive lineman Cameron Mitchell who is a four-year starter at FHS. Seniors Cody Caldwell, at wide receiver, and Cole Blevins, at running back, will provide leadership at the skill positions.
Armstrong said Blevins has had to sit behind Gracin Smith in the offensive scheme in past seasons, but as a junior Blevins was second on the team in tackles at linebacker in 2020.
Juniors Austin Miller and Jeremy Harper are two players that Armstrong said fans should “keep their eyes on.”
Fairview only has 25 players, a number lower than Armstrong said he’d hoped for based on turnout last season and added that it will be important for the Eagles to avoid the injury bug.
Greenup County
With the graduation of 11 seniors in addition to three juniors from last season who decided not to play football this year, head coach Zack Moore said inexperience will be the biggest problem for Greenup County in 2021.
Moore has four seniors and many new faces at the skill positions, including quarterback, for the Musketeers this season.
Freshman Tyson Sammons will take his first varsity snaps this season after leading Greenup Co. Middle School to the eighth-grade championship in Kentucky last season.
In front of Sammons and on the defensive front, is where Greenup will have most of its returning experience.
Junior Mason Sammons returns at defensive end and left guard for Moore and lined up next to him at defensive tackle will be Connor Lykins who will also play right guard.
Sophomore Ike Henderson emerged as a running threat late in 2020 during a 2-4 campaign and will see the bulk of the carries this season for the Musketeers while continuing to play linebacker where he shined last season.
Raceland
Mike Salmons described the tough slate of teams he scheduled for his team “a process” that will hopefully lead the Rams to the top of Class 1A.
In 2020, the Rams were the only team to defeat champion Paintsville during the regular season, but its effort to knock the Tigers out of the playoffs ended with a goal-line stand.
Raceland returns eight starters on offense and five on defense. However, the loss of District 6 Player of the Year Jake Heighton must be addressed on each side of the ball where he led the Rams attack at quarterback and its defense as a safety.
Russell transfer Logan Lundy (6-3, 210, Soph.) will take over at quarterback this season while replacing Heighton in the defensive backfield is still “a work in progress,” Salmons said.
During seven-on-seven workouts in Huntington and during eastern Kentucky media day at Russell, Rams players said the Paintsville contest has become a rivalry game and the 28-21 overtime loss to the Tigers still hurts.
The rematch this year will be on Oct. 22 at Paintsville.