MORGANTOWN — Despite being without three regular contributors — including two starters — due to injury, the West Virginia women’s basketball team held off Kansas 62-60 on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers were without Savannah Samuel — a main contributor off the bench — for the second straight game due to injury, and didn’t have starters Jayla Hemingway and Kylee Blacksten after both went down in the second half of Saturday’s 73-60 win over then-No. 21 Iowa State.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow {span}@{/span}{span}JMacDonaldSport {/span}on Twitter.

