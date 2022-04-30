HUNTINGTON — Huntington High’s home baseball game with Parkersburg Saturday might have been meaningless in the standings, but it was special for the Highlanders’ Eli Shouldis.
The senior catcher returned to the starting lineup after being out with a minor shoulder injury and went 2 for 4 with a double and one run batted in to help Huntington to a 9-4 victory at rain-soaked, wind-swept Cook-Holbrook Field. The playing conditions bordered on miserable, but for Shouldis, the day was as if sunny and 75 degrees.
“Just coming into the (Mountain State Athletic Conference) tournament on Monday, it’s a big confidence boost,” Shouldis said. “Seeing what we got and going in there with a little more confidence is good. We’re looking to play at our peak level.”
The Highlanders earned a No. 2 seed in the MSAC tournament and are slated to play third seed Cabell Midland at 7 p.m. Monday at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston. Top-seeded Hurricane plays No. 4 St. Albans in the other semifinal, set to start at 4 p.m.
Huntington (17-7) and the Big Reds (11-9) were tied heading to the bottom of the fourth. The Highlanders then took advantage of four hits, one error and a balk to take a 6-3 lead they never relinquished. Braden Shepherd singled home Adam Hanlon, who had singled and moved to third on an error. Shepherd went to third on Ethen Riggs’ double, then crossed the plate on a balk. Riggs scored on Carson Carter’s fielder’s choice.
Parkersburg closed within 6-4 when Evan Elliott’s sacrifice fly plated Owen Collins, but the Highlanders used two Big Reds errors to their advantage and scored three times in the bottom of the inning to set the score.
Reliever Jax O’Roarke, who spelled Shouldis while the starter was injured, earned the win.
Huntington coach John Dennison was more pleased with the way his team finished than with how it began.
“I think these kids were thinking more about prom than they were baseball,” Dennison said. “I gave them a little wake-up call in the second inning and they exploded from there. Yes, Parkersburg made mistakes, but we did what we needed to do to force those.”
Hayden Mattison and Shepherd each drove in two runs for the Highlanders. Riggs was 2 for 3 and Lukas Conn 2 for 4. Carter King went 2 for 3 and stole two bases for the Big Reds, who entertain Warren at 5 p.m. Monday.
Shouldis said he tried to avoid the temptation to attempt to do too much in his return. He added that he feels good about his team entering MSAC Tournament play.
“I just tried to simple up my swing and put a hard ball in play,” he said. “I’m confident. We’re a really good team. We have to come in with a lot of focus. I’m confident in my teammates and what they can do.”
PARKERSBURG 002 110 0 — 4 6 5
HUNTINGTON 102 330 x — 9 9 1
Parker and Baldwin; Austin, Harshbarger (3), O’Roark (4), Chapman and Shouldis.
Hitting: (P) King 3-3 2 SB, Parker 2B; (H) Conn 2-4, Shouldis 2-4 2B, Mattison 2B 2 RBIs, Shepherd 2 RBIs, Riggs 2-3 2B.