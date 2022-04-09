HUNTINGTON -- Huntington High smashed Capital 17-1 Friday in high school baseball at Cook-Holbrook Field.
The Highlanders (7-3) scored four runs in the first inning, one in the second, five in the third and seventh in the fourth.
Eli Shouldis went 3 for 4 with three runs batted in. Austin O'Malley was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Ethan Jeffrey drove in two runs. Braden Shepherd went 3 for 4 and Lukas Conn 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
O'Malley was the winning pitcher.
HURRICANE WINS TWO: Evan Stover drove in the final run to lead the host Redskins (11-3) past John Marshall 15-5 on Saturday. On Friday, Luka Moore went 3 for 3 with a home run as Hurricane beat visiting Ironton 15-5. Braden Sloan went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Caden Johnson was 2 for 2.
PORTSMOUTH 9, SOUTH POINT 1: The Trojans scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning to beat the Pointers. Drew Roe drove in three on two hits. Tyler Duncan earned the win and went 2 for 4. Daewin Spence was 2 for 2 and Donovan Carr 2 for 4.
SYMMES VALLEY 5, PIKETON 1: Caden Brammer struck out 12 and threw a three-hitter as the Vikings defeated the Red Streaks in Aid, Ohio. Brammer also knocked in two runs. Logan Justice went 2 for 3. Johnny Burton homered for Piketon.
WELLSTON 15, SOUTH GALLIA 1: The Rockets broke a 1-1 tie and cruised to an easy win in Mercerville, Ohio.
BULLITT EAST 2, GREENUP COUNTY 1: The Chargers (8-6) broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the fifth to top the Musketeers (9-4) in Vero Beach, Florida. Carson Bryant and Luke Renfro drove in runs. Kendall Henson was the winning pitcher.
Softball
RACELAND 8, WAYNE 7: Reagan Mackie went 3 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the Rams past the visiting Pioneers. Davanna Grubb knocked in two runs. Bryna Wellman went 3 for 4. Makenzie Bradley struck out 13 to earn the win.
SYMMES VALLEY SWEEPS: Kylee Thompson pitched a no-hitter in the second game and Lauren Wells a one-hitter in the first as the Vikings swept Sciotoville East 5-1 and 9-0. Jocelyn Carpenter, Desiree Simpson and Jordie Ellison homered.
WAHAMA 12, RAVENSWOOD 2: Lauren Noble smacked a three-run homer to lift the White Falcons (10-0) over the homestanding Red Devils (5-3). Noble, Amber Wolfe and Emma Knapp had two hits apiece. Mikie Lieving drove in three runs and was the winning pitcher.
POINT PLEASANT 13, PARKERSBURG SOUTH 5: Chelsea Supple drove in four runs with three hits to help the host Big Blacks (6-4) defeat the Patriots (7-6). Kaylee Byus had two hits and Tayah Fetty two. Krysten Stroud was the winning pitcher. Taylor Lamp and Siann Daniels each whacked two hits for South.