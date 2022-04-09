HURRICANE, W.Va. — Lincoln County sophomore Ryleigh Shull is making up for lost time.
And she’s been a big part of why Lincoln County hasn’t yet lost at all.
The Panthers picked up their ninth win in as many outings on Friday night at Hurricane with a 9-1, five-inning win over the then-undefeated Redskins (11-1), with Shull picking up the win in the circle and contributing a pair of hits with a double.
She’s been a valuable addition for sure, but it wasn’t a matter of moving or transferring, it was just a matter of choice. The COVID-plagued year of 2021 moved the softball season deeper into spring and summer and overlapped with several travel ball schedules. As a member of Team North Carolina (Hinde) based near Charlotte, Shull was forced to choose between her freshman season with Lincoln County or — for a player with aspirations of playing at the next level — vital exposure in front of college coaches.
“Me and my parents sat down through the situation, it was a hard decision, a lot of tears were shed in that moment,” Shull said. “But my parents were really supportive in that whole decision and they let it be all on me. I feel like that was the best decision for me as a player since I want to go play college softball, that’s where I needed to be at. But I’m super-excited to be out here this year.”
Coach Tommy Barrett and the rest of the Panthers are certainly excited to have her as well. Barrett believes Shull could be the missing piece for a team that was close last year, finishing 20-9 before bowing out to eventual state champion Cabell Midland in the sectional round.
Meghan Stump, now a junior, was forced to take on the Panthers’ pitching burden in the circle, chucking 1482/3 of the team’s 180 total innings. Although Stump performed well for the most part, building a 3.01 ERA and striking out 108 along the way, the arrival of Shull has given the team a two-headed monster with fatigue being much more manageable.
“That’s probably the difference in us winning the state championship last year,” Barrett said. “Meghan is a phenomenal pitcher — she’s no two pitcher, I don’t classify them as one and two, either one. I’ve got two good kids that can throw the ball really well. They both spin it really well.
“I just didn’t have anybody else that could throw. [Stump] pitched [25] games last year. That’s just tough. You get to see her time and time through and we just didn’t have enough depth there.”
Together, Stump and Shull have combined to yield just 13 earned runs through nine games thus far, with Shull garnering five starts and Stump taking four. Combined, Shull and Stump have struck out 61 and walked 12 in 51 innings, building a 1.78 ERA along the way. At the plate, Shull is third on the team with a .481 batting average and is tied with fellow sophomore Josie Bird with a team-best four home runs.
And yet, while she’s new to the high school game, Shull is anything but a novice in terms of her teammates and community.
“We actually started when we were 6 and the whole goal was to get to high school ball and win a state championship,” Shull said. “I’ve played with these girls my whole life and [last year] almost felt like a letdown to them and that probably hurt me the worst because I wanted to be there. Even for my community. You see out here, we had to travel to Hurricane and we had the stands packed.”
Indeed, it’s a West Hamlin community that’s grown accustomed to success on the softball diamond with Lincoln County winning Class AAA titles in 2011 and 2014. It looked like the Panthers were on the verge of building a dynasty, but instead Hurricane took that baton and ran with it, ripping off the next five state championships after Lincoln County’s last. Since then, the Panthers dipped down into Class AA for a handful of seasons, but have yet to replicate that success.
But now, stocked with a stingy pitching duo and with more-than-capable hitters in all nine spots in the lineup, all of the pieces would seem to be in place for that kind of run. And, with a roster that includes just one senior (third baseman Kendall Stickler), the Panthers may be built for the kind of long-term success they once seemed destined to have.
For Shull and the Panthers, that’s the only goal. And while she said last year’s decision better prepared her for a future in the sport, it also gave her a better appreciation for the journey Lincoln County is on now.
“Ready to get to work, chasing a ring,” Shull said. “It’s everything I’ve hoped for and having these girls behind me that I feel comfortable with. … I have played with them for so long. I’m super-excited to be out here. It’s everything I could dream about doing.”