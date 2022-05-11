ONA — For the majority of the night, it felt like the Cabell Midland baseball team was on the cusp of pulling itself back in the game, but never could.
The Knights, a top-seed in Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1, went without a run in a 7-0 loss to Spring Valley Wednesday evening in Ona.
The turning point came early, as Cabell Midland’s Logan Lingenfelter walked six batters in the first two innings.
One run came across on a wild pitch in the first inning, but Spring Valley’s Grant Shumaker broke it open with a bases-clearing three-run double in the second.
“That’s who we want in that situation. Two outs, full count, everybody was on the run and he’s been a clutch hitter all year,” Timberwolves coach Austin Pratt said of Shumaker’s line drive to left field. “I trust him in that situation to do exactly what he did.”
It was the only hit Lingenfelter would allow, but he was pulled from the mound after just two innings, with Cabell Midland trailing 4-0.
Jackson Fetty pitched four scoreless innings and allowed just one hit, keeping the deficit at four runs, but Cabell Midland didn’t provide much offense behind the pitching effort.
Despite tallying seven hits in the contest, the Knights failed to bring a run across, stranding 11 runners.
“That stings bad,” Knights coach Tracy Brumfield said. “We hit 11 pop-ups and didn’t put the ball in play. When they put the ball on the ground we made things happen. We outhit them but the scoreboard still says we didn’t win.”
Much of that had to do with the pitching from Branson McCloud, who fanned six Knights in big spots and pitched his way out of danger. In four separate innings, McCloud and the Timberwolves defense held two runners on base to preserve the shutout.
In the third inning, Midland’s Sam Sowards laced a double down the first-base line with one out and Hunter McSweeney singled behind him but the ball stayed shallow enough to force Sowards to put on the brakes at third base. A pop-out and a strikeout ended the inning.
The Knights drew a pair of walks in the fifth inning but never advanced the runners as Grant Stratton chased down a pair of fly balls in center field to get out of trouble.
Shumaker’s double stood as just one of two hits for the Timberwolves until the seventh inning, when two more hits and a Cabell Midland error led to three runs.
From the final out of the second inning through the end of the sixth inning, the Knights retired 13 of 14 batters, the lone hit coming with two outs in the third inning.
“Midland’s got good pitchers, that’s gonna happen,” Pratt said. “Fetty came in there and threw the ball well. Obviously we’d like to score more in that situation but it didn’t happen. He kept us there for several innings before we added some insurance runs there in the seventh inning.”
McCloud and Sam Booth each knocked RBI singles with two outs in the seventh inning and the final run of the night scored on a Cabell Midland throwing error after Booth’s single.
With the win, Spring Valley advances to the sectional championship game Friday night and will await the winner of No. 3 seed Huntington and No. 1 seed Cabell Midland, who play at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“Our backs are against the wall, Brumfield said. “If we don’t play ball, we’re going home for the rest of the year.”
SPRING VALLEY 040 000 3 — 7 4 1
CABELL MIDLAND 000 000 0 — 0 7 1
McCloud and Wagoner (7); Lingenfelter, Fetty (3), McSweeney (7) and Akers (7).
Hitting:
(SV) Shumaker 2B, 3 RBI; Booth 1-3, RBI; McCloud RBI. (CM) Sowards 2B