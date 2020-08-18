IRONTON — Sports Illustrated wasn’t at Ironton High School football’s media day last week, but the magazine has seen enough of Reid Carrico to know how good he is.
SI on Monday rated Carrico, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior committed to Ohio State, the No. 8 high school linebacker in the nation.
“See ball, get ball,” SI’s John Garcia Jr. wrote. “The future Buckeye is a tackling machine with great instincts, play speed and leverage when it counts most. His sideline to sideline range could contend with any second level prospect in the class of 2021, with decisive and efficient pursuit angles to boot. The frame is ideal, the apparent strength at the point is plentiful and the motor he plays with would make most defensive coordinators smile. Carrico changes direction well and can press the interior gaps downhill as needed, with enough technique and power to take on bigger blockers in the wash. Added coverage samples will round out the tangible elements of his three-down game, but the athleticism to evolve into a reliable underneath cover man exists. Carrico has pass rushing traits but projects as an inside the box player in the Big Ten.”
Carrico said he appreciates the honor and said he’s pleased to hear something positive in a year that has been full of uncertainty and negativity because of COVID-19.
“It seems that that’s all 2020 has been, waiting on bad news all the time,” Carrico said.
Carrico helped the Fighting Tigers to the Division V state championship game last season. Ironton lost 17-7 to Kirtland. He said he looks forward to getting back to the final and winning in 2020.
“I’m really confident we had the best team in Ohio in Division V last year and I think we should have won a ring,” Carrico said. “Losing the state championship last year was on us, so we’ve got unfinished business. I’m excited to get back out there.”
SI rated Smael Mondon of Paulding County (Texas) High the No. 1 linebacker in the country. Mondon has not yet committed to a college. Also in the top 10 were Xavian Sorey of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida; Raesjon Davis of Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, California; Terrence Lewis of Miami Northwestern High; Jeremiah Trotter of Philadelphia St. Joseph Prep; Barrett Carter of Suwanee (Georgia) North Gwinnett High; Julian Simon of Tacoma (Washington) Lincoln High; Jaraye Williams of Kennedy Catholic High in Burien, Washington; and Jamon Dumas-Johnson of Baltimore St. Frances Academy.