Sports Illustrated ranked Spring Valley football star Wyatt Milum the "best pure right tackle" in the Class of 2021.
The West Virginia University commit ranks as the No. 8 tackle in the high school ranks, with the first seven playing on the left side.
SI writer Schuler Callihan wrote, "Wyatt Milum should provide a quick solution for (WVU coach) Neal Brown and his staff. Most true freshmen never see the field on the offensive line because it is such a demanding position, but Milum could potentially be the exception. He has the ability to come in right away and make an impact on the Mountaineer offense."
Callihan also wrote that Milum could be the best recruit the Mountaineers have landed in Brown's two seasons.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are asked for the family and friends of longtime high school basketball official Wes Sites, who died Saturday.
Prayers also are asked for friends and family of Greg Rowsey, who coached baseball in Huntington for many years after his stellar pitching career at Marshall University. Rowsey died Thursday.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: COVID-19 continues to prompt football scheduling adjustments.
Huntington High, which plays Friday at Woodrow Wilson, will play host to Winfield in football on Oct. 16, go to Greenbrier East Oct. 23 and visit Bridgeport Oct. 30. On Nov. 6, the Highlanders will either play Riverside or have a rematch with Woodrow Wilson.
Spring Valley visits Fairmont Senior on Friday. Winfield will entertain Hurricane Oct. 23. Betsy Layne canceled its game Friday with Raceland because of a positive COVID-19 test from the Bobcats' cheerleading squad. The Rams since have scheduled at 6 p.m. game Saturday at Washington County.
Cabell Midland will play at Hurricane at 7:30 p.m., Friday. The Knights also will play host to Spring Valley at 7 p.m., Oct. 16. On Friday, Buffalo visits Mount View, and Liberty-Raleigh goes to Wayne. Green picked up a 7 p.m. home game with Federal Hocking on Friday. Both teams opted out of the Ohio playoffs.
Chapmanville will play host to North Marion at 1 p.m. Saturday.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Hurricane softball infielder Alivia Meeks committed to Purdue.
Fairland offensive lineman Logan Hamlin picked up a scholarship offer from Mount St. Joseph's. Arkansas State offered South Charleston defensive end Mari Lawton. His older brother, Zeiqui Lawton, received an offer from Eastern Michigan. Lincoln County basketball star John Blankenship was offered by Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia.
Belfry running back/corner back Isaac Dixon was offered by Hanover College. Ohio Christian offered Spring Valley girls basketball star Sydney Meredith. Raceland boys basketball standout Kirk Pence committed to Glenville State. Russell girls basketball star Kaeli Ross picked up offers from Union (Kentucky) College and WVU Tech.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Rock Hill's Sam Simpson was named the MaxPrep boys soccer player of the week in Ohio.
Symmes Valley cross country runners set two school records during the weekend in a meet at Green. Levi Ross set a school boys record of 18:22.0. Morgan Lyons established a girls mark of 22:19.0 Coal Grove's boys won that meet, with the Hornets' Elijah Dillon taking the individual title. Coal Grove's Laura Hamm won the girls individual championship. The Hornets also won the middle school titles.
East Carter football set a school record for points Thursday in a 70-34 victory over Betsy Layne. The previous mark was 66 against Lewis County in 2007. Brayden Sexton is the first male golfer in South Point High School history to reach the district tournament.
Former Fairview baseball coach Matt Thompson is the new athletic director at Greenup County. Pikeville's Isaac McNamee tied a school record with seven touchdown passes vs. Henry Clay, equaling the mark set by Matt Branham in 1999.
Zack Klemme of the Ashland Daily Independent uncovered a cool statistic: Greenup County has won its last four overtime football games. The last team to beat the Musketeers in OT was East Carter in 2013. The Raiders were coached by Zack Moore, now Greenup County's head coach.
Northwest won the Southern Ohio Conference Division I football championship. Waverly took the SOC Division II crown. Haley Knore set a Minford girls soccer single-season record for goals when she scored her 29th during a five-goal performance against Portsmouth West last week.