ONA — Chandler Schmidt, Dominic Schmidt and Palmer Riggio get their fair share of attention for the Cabell Midland High School boys basketball team.
Better not go to sleep on 6-foot-4 K.K. Siebert or 6-9 Sean Marcum. They can inflict their fair share of damage on opponents, and they showed that Tuesday night. Siebert scored a game-high 17 points, many on lobs from one of the three guards down to him low or offensive rebounds, and Marcum added 13, including two dunks to lead the host Knights past Parkersburg, 66-50, in the Class AAA, Region IV co-final.
Cabell Midland (21-4) earns a second straight trip to the West Virginia high school boys basketball state tournament March 18-21 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Cabell Midland is seeded No. 4 and will meet No. 5 Hedgesville (20-5) in the first round on March 18 at 11:15 a.m.
“It’s the setup,” first-year Knights coach J.J. Martin said. “We worked on it all week. Two down low, get a seal, they step in or work diagonal. We’re one of the biggest teams in the state.”
“We can hit from outside,” said Siebert, who fouled out. “We set screens, get outside the 3-point line and they get me the ball. There’s room to be open. Dominic can turn his head and still go at you.”
“I like to run and get out,” Marcum said. “My teammates find me open. Keep the ball high. Two dunks were nice.”
A year ago, Cabell Midland was seeded sixth and beat No. 3 George Washington in overtime in the first round. No. 3 University knocked them off in the semifinals, 71-52.
“I’m happy for this group of guys,” Martin said. “Our goal is to win the state. To get there is not enough. Like K.K.’s style. He can really jump. I’m proud of Sean. Like to get the ball to him more. They stepped up today.”
Riggio and Chandler Schmidt each added 13 points for the Knights.
Midland led 46-25 midway through the third period. After a timeout, the Big Reds (8-16) got down to business and cut the lead to 55-44 with 6:18 left in the game. From that point on, the Knights got back to playing their style again and pulled away.
“Had that problem all year,” Martin said. “Call them silent turnovers. Shoot too quickly, one shot and they rebound. I tried to explain when to push the ball and when not to. The kids responded. They understood.”
“Starting to run too fast,” Siebert said, in explaining how the Big Reds got back in the game. “Slow things down and get back to our game.
“We had the urge to run,” Marcum said. “We needed to slow down in the open and make plays.”
Sean Potts led Parkersburg with 14 points and Noah Umpleby and Bryson Singer added 11 each.
Between now and the state tournament opener, Martin said, the Knights would prepare a scouting report on Hedgesville and fine-tune their offense and defense.
Siebert is making his first visit to Charleston.
“We know we have to give it our all,” Siebert said.
“This year we’ve got more motivation going in,” Marcum said.
University is the No. 1 tournament seed in Class AAA followed by No. 2 Martinsburg, No. 3 George Washington, No. 4 Cabell Midland, No. 5 Hedgesville, No. 6 Wheeling Park, No. 7 Parkersburg South and No. 8 St. Albans. Parkersburg South beat Spring Valley, 59-53, at home in the other Region 4 co-final.
PARKERSBURG 10 13 18 9 — 50: Umpleby 11, Martin 3, Kopec 5, Potts 14, Dennis 4, Vega 2, Singer 11.
CABELL MIDLAND 13 21 17 15 — 66: C. Schmidt 13, D. Schmidt 6, Riggio 13, Siebert 17, Marcum 13, McCarty 4.