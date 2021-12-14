HUNTINGTON -- Recruiting is nothing new for Marshall football coach Charles Huff.
After all, he was voted by national analysts as the nation's top recruiter prior to his arrival at Marshall.
However, there is plenty of new for Huff as he gets set for National Signing Day on Wednesday.
Not only will Huff see plenty of new faces come into Marshall's program, but he'll also be welcoming his first early signing class as a head coach.
Huff was not at Marshall during last year's early signing period; his hiring was still nearly a month away.
Instead, he was still at Alabama working toward a national championship.
That brings another new into play for the Herd's first-year head coach.
Typically in his recent stops, bowl games have been late-December or early January affairs, which meant he was in the clear of any interference with NSD.
That is no longer the case as Huff and his Thundering Herd team flew in to New Orleans for Saturday's R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl just 29 hours before the 2021 National Signing Day festivities are set to commence.
"Fired up to be in New Orleans with the @NewOrleansBowl," Huff tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. "A few hours away from adding key pieces to the Herd Family! The future is bright!"
This will certainly be Huff's first time in coaching that he's getting ready for National Signing Day while in the middle of a bowl game week.
At Alabama or Penn State or most of Huff's other recent stops, there were teams of people dedicated specifically to recruiting.
At Marshall, those resources are not as bountiful, which Huff seemed to outline in his pre-bowl presser on Monday.
"A big part of handling those different areas of the program -- resources, right?" Huff said. "So now, if I've got people who just solely focus on recruiting, it's a lot easier for the coaches to focus on football."
Huff said those resources are the next step for Marshall to take as it looks to its future in preparation for the transition to the Sun Belt Conference.
"When you start to talk about 'How do you elevate your program' or 'How do you continue to handle those distractions or split focus' like you're saying, you are focusing on your department does XYZ, our department does XYZ," Huff said. "Now, when we come together, everybody's got the details."
On Wednesday morning, all aspects of the Herd's recruiting team -- coaches, staff members associated with player personnel and compliance personnel -- will all come together at the Intercontinental Hotel in New Orleans and welcome in National Letters of Intent from players in the Class of 2022 who are joining the class.
They will do so while trying to fine-tune their gameplan for taking on Louisiana, who is ranked No. 16 in the final Associated Press Poll.
Huff said that while it is different during a game-week, it isn't a difficult transition, necessarily, because recruiting is a daily practice anyway.
"Recruiting is something that you do every day anyway, right?" Huff said. "It's kind of like brushing your teeth, right? You don't have to focus on brushing your teeth. You're probably thinking about what you've got to do today while you switch the toothbrush over to the left side."
Early this week, many Marshall commits have taken to social media to re-affirm their commitments on signing.
Some of those doing so include quarterbacks Chase Harrison, Peter Zamora and Cole Pennington -- son of Chad Pennington, who will sign in Lexington at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
This commitment list is large, so it will be interesting to see who inks on Wednesday and who possibly opts for the later signing day in February.
A wrinkle was thrown into the mix Tuesday afternoon, as well. Just an hour after Marshall landed in New Orleans, Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported that Huff interviewed last week for the Duke job.
Texas A&M's Mike Elko was hired for the job, but McMurphy's tweet lent itself to the thought that Huff was more than just an interview, citing sources who said Huff opted to remain with Marshall because the "timing wasn't right" for the Duke job.
Whether that information coming out the night prior to National Signing Day remains to be seen, but it does mean one thing: Wednesday is going to be an exciting day for Marshall's football program on many levels.