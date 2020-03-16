HUNTINGTON — For years, “Selection Sunday” has been one of the most anticipated days of the year for sports fans.
The eagerness with which fans wait to hear their teams road to an NCAA basketball championship is one of the greatest pre-event build-ups in sports.
However, there was no build-up for the 2020 NCAA Tournament due to the essential shutdown of NCAA sports due to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Instead of March Madness, there is now March sadness.
“The world is experiencing a challenging health crisis with the coronavirus pandemic,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball. “It is an unsettling and concerning time in our history.
“For those of us who love and treasure college basketball, it has resulted in the cancellation of NCAA basketball championships and an empty month that otherwise would be filled with tremendous excitement.
“The disappointment and heartbreak we all feel for student-athletes unable to compete is significant, yet nothing is ever more important than the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and fans.”
When it was announced on Thursday that the NCAA had canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, there was a trickle-down effect within college basketball.
Many conferences had already made modifications on Wednesday in an attempt to get those tournaments completed, but with the NCAA’s decision to cancel its championships, there was no reason to risk continuing those competitions, which prompted all conferences to cancel their own tournaments.
Avid fans held out hope that the NCAA may still release brackets on Sunday and revisit the issue in a few weeks with the potential for a postponed tournament or modified tournament, but Gavitt definitively said there would be no bracket released for this year and offered insight as to the reasoning.
“There were 19 men’s and 18 women’s conference tournaments that had yet to be competed when the NCAA championships were cancelled. A total of 132 men’s games and 81 women’s games were never played, resulting in those automatic qualifiers not being determined on the court,” Gavitt said. “The important work of the basketball committees (men’s and women’s) is to set up competitively-balanced brackets to determine national champions.
“I don’t believe it’s responsible or fair to do that with incomplete seasons — especially for tournaments that unfortunately won’t be played. Therefore, there will not be any NCAA Division I men’s and women’s basketball championship selection shows or tournament brackets released this year.”
Gavitt added that when the cancellations came down on Thursday, the men’s basketball committee had just begun their selection process while the women’s basketball committee had yet to convene.
Gavitt even dove into everyone’s need for some sort of finality to the 2019-20 season — whether that is recognizing their team’s success or something sports-related to discuss during the period of silence in the sports world.
While he understood those feelings, Gavitt said the stance was firm on his decision and he had the support of the associated basketball committees.
“All of us want something to fill the void we’re feeling,” Gavitt said. “However, anything less than a credible process is inconsistent with the tradition of the NCAA basketball championships.”
Gavitt ended his statement by saying that, while disappointing, college basketball needed to be kept in perspective.
“Basketball family, please stay safe and I pray for the health of you and your loved ones,” Gavitt said.
“We will get through this pandemic and disappointing month of March together.”