HUNTINGTON — The Marshall men’s soccer team wrapped up its non-conference home slate with a 5-0 victory over Cleveland State on Tuesday night at Hoops Family Field.
The win improved the Thundering Herd’s record to 6-0-0 overall and continues the program’s best-ever start to a season. Marshall has outscored its opponents 22-2.
“It was a good performance,” Herd coach Chris Grassie said. “We stuck with it but just weren’t as patient as we needed to be in the first half.”
In front of a crowd of 1,579 fans, the Herd was without Adam Aoumaich, Alvaro Garcia-Pascual and Takahiro Fujita to start the contest, three regulars in Marshall’s starting rotation.
Grassie said he made the move to get others playing time and didn’t worry about a drop-off in talent. Twenty-two Marshall players saw the pitch, giving some key players a few extra minutes of rest heading into the weekend.
Marshall’s Gabriel Perrotta made a pair of saves in the first half, including a 1-on-1 play against Cleveland State’s Marko Rimac, who had found a weak spot in the Herd’s back line and exploited it. Rimac took three of the Vikings’ eight shots in the loss.
The graduate transfer goalkeeper knocked his first attempt up and over the goal with two hands to preserve the shutout and made another save just minutes later.
When Aoumaich and Fujita subbed into the game, along with Aymane Sordo in the 32nd minute, the momentum changed.
“They added a bit of life,” Grassie said. “It’s a little bit different when Aoumaich takes people on. Sordo is kind of that magic touch at times. It was a good change-up in intensity for the team.”
When Pablo Simon slid to meet Sordo’s cross in front of the box in the 37th minute, it was an easy touch for the junior, who met the ball right in time and put it easily past Stephen Yerian for the first goal.
With just over eight minutes to go until halftime, it was just Marshall’s seventh shot of the game. But the Herd took the last five of the period and led by two in that category at the break.
Matthew Bell got his fifth goal of the season just three minutes into the second half, handling a ball that was knocked down by a Vikings defender and sneaking it past Yerian in the bottom left corner with his left foot for a 2-0 lead.
“I feel like the way we play, teams get tired the longer the game goes on,” Bell said, a point on which he and Grassie agreed.
“Cleveland State helped us out by trying to press and get back in the game and that created bigger spaces,” the Herd’s coach said. “Our patience plus the bigger spaces, we were able to play through and have a lot of chances.”
Marco Silva added two goals to the tally. He struck in the 62nd minute on a shot assisted by Bell, then beat the keeper 1-on-1 after handling a through ball from Taimu Okiyoshi in the 70th minute for his team-leading seventh goal of the season.
“I’m seeing the space in there behind the defense and (teammates) do the rest for me,” Silva said.
After back-to-back shots on target in the first half, the Vikings got off just three shots the rest of the way. One was on target but saved by Gabe Sitler in the 87th minute.
Alex Adjetey set the score on the counter attack, his first goal of the season, on a through ball from Sordo that looked nearly identical to Silva’s second goal.
Perrotta made four saves in the win and kept a clean sheet for the fourth time in six games. The Herd took 14 shots in the match. Eight were on target. Gabe Sitler subbed in for Perrotta for the final six minutes and change.
Marshall returns to action Saturday as it opens Sun Belt Conference play on the road against James Madison. Marshall is ranked No. 2 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Association poll. The Dukes are ninth and played Virginia to a 1-1 draw Tuesday night.