Touting a new No. 2 national ranking and entering the contest with the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the Marshall men’s soccer team didn’t let any of that take away from the mission.
The Herd defeated Pitt 3-1 Tuesday evening at Ambrose Urbanic Field in Pittsburgh to improve to 4-0 on the year.
It was the first time this season the Herd had conceded a goal.
For the Panthers (1-2-1), it was their second consecutive loss after climbing to No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll. Marshall began the season at No. 11 but has since climbed to the second spot after outscoring opponents 15-1 through four matches.
Alvaro Garcia-Pascual got the scoring started in the 26th minute, taking a pass from Matthew Bell and putting it past Pitt goalkeeper Cabra Carter to give the Herd a first-half lead.
The Panthers responded by tying the match 13 minutes later when Luka Kozomara became the first player to get a ball past Gabriel Perrotta in the net this season.
The two sides were level at one goal apiece at the half, but Bell continued to impact the game in the second half, just as he did in the first period.
The sophomore assisted on all three goals scored in the win and was one of four Herd players to take at least two shots in the match. Adam Aoumaich took a team-leading three and scored once, while Takahiro Fujita and Garcia-Pascual joined Bell in the two-shot club.
Marco Silva capped the Herd’s scoring effort in the 70th minute of the match to set the final score of 3-1. Silva was named the SBC Offensive Player of the Week by the league on Tuesday following a hat-trick performance against Wright State last week.
He’s scored four goals this year and assisted on two.
On Tuesday, Pitt took 18 shots to Marshall’s 16 but only put four of them on target. Perrotta made three saves in the win. Carter made five against eight shots on goal.
The Herd returns to action Friday against High Point, then wraps up its non-conference slate Sept. 12 against Cleveland State. Both of those matches are at home.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
