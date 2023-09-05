The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall’s Marco Silva (47) celebrates after scoring a goal as the Marshall University soccer team takes on Robert Morris on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

Touting a new No. 2 national ranking and entering the contest with the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the Marshall men’s soccer team didn’t let any of that take away from the mission.

The Herd defeated Pitt 3-1 Tuesday evening at Ambrose Urbanic Field in Pittsburgh to improve to 4-0 on the year.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

