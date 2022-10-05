The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Sam Simpson broke the Rock Hill High School boys soccer scoring record Tuesday in a 9-0 victory over Portsmouth in Pedro, Ohio.

PEDRO, Ohio -- Sam Simpson scored four times to set a program career record for goals Tuesday as Rock Hill defeated Portsmouth 9-0 in high school boys soccer.

Simpson scored his 110th goal at 52:55 to surpass the mark of 109 set by Victor Aguilera, who plays at Shawnee State University. Simpson's record-setting goal came on a header off a pass from his brother Ben Simpson.

