WILLOW WOOD, Ohio -- Desiree Simpson scored 18 points, all in the first half, as Symmes Valley defeated Western-Pike 58-35 Saturday in high school girls basketball.
Jordan Ellison scored 12 points as the Vikings (12-9 overall, 11-2 Southern Ohio Conference) built a 34-9 halftime lead. Kenzi Ferneau led the Indians (5-12, 4-6) with 29 points.
WESTERN-PIKE 7 2 14 12 -- 35: Tackett 2, Saunders 8, Maynard 3, Beckett 6, Ellison 12, Tibbs 4, Sells 0, Durst 0, Simpson 18, Cade 0, Day 3 Maynard 4.
SYMMES VALLEY 16 18 12 12 -- 58: Freeman 4, Saunders 4, Maynard 3, Beckett 6, Ellison 12, Tibbs 4, Durst 0, Sels 0, Simpson 18, Cade 0m Koudenburg 0, Thompson 0m Day 3, Maynard 4.
RUSSELL 63, RYLE 48: Shaelyn Steele scored the Red Devils' last 11 points of a victory over the Raiders (17-7) in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Steele made 17 of 19 foul shots ans scored 32 points as Russell improved to 15-8. Kennedy Darnell and Bella Quinn each scored 10 points.
Quinn Eubank scored 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Ryle. Abby Holtman scored 11 points. Sarah Baker snatched 14 rebounds.
RYLE 9 7 10 22 -- 48: Eubank 12, Holtman 11, Johnson 9, Jones 5, Baker 0, Fong 0, Cartigan 2.
RUSSELL 10 17 14 22 -- 63: Steele 32, Quinn 10, Sanders 5, Darnell 10, Atkins 0, Osborne 6, Fitzpatrick 0, Adkins 0.
Boys basketball
WESTERN-PIKE 59, SYMMES VALLEY 54: The Indians (11-9 overall, 7-4 SOC) rallied from a three-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Vikings (5-12, 3-8) in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Western made 7 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter and Symmes Valley 2 of 12. Kam James paced the Indians with 19 points. Drew Haggy scored 19 and Chase Carter 16.
Aleck Beckett scored 18 to lead Symmes Valley. Braden Corn chipped in 11.
WESTERN-PIKE 13 19 8 19 -- 59: Kerns 0, Rodriguez 0, Lightie 0, Haggy 19, James 20, Henderson 0, Carter 16, Treed 0.
SYMMES VALLEY 18 12 13 11 -- 54: Corn 11, Cade 6, Simpkins 0, Smith 9, Beckett 18, Ross 2, Saunders 2, Jones 2, Taylor 4, Hieronimus 0.
HANNAN 57, OVC 31: The Wildcats (5-9) used runs of 9-0 and 11-0 in the first half to pull away from Ohio Valley Christian (1-15) at Point Pleasant High School.
Dakota Watkins scored 24 points and Xavier Stone 16 for Hannan, which plays home game at Point Pleasant because the Wildcats' gym was damaged by water earlier this month. Stone, Watkins and Eli Chapman grabbed 10 rebounds apiece.
Ethan Haley led the Defenders with 13 points.
BOYD COUNTY 101, WEST CARTER 50: Eleven Lions scored as the visiting Lions built a 66-27 halftime lead in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Jacob Spurlock scored 23 points, Cole Hicks netted 15, Drew Smith delivered 13, Trey Holbrook totaled 11 and Griffin Taylor collected 10 for Boyd COunty (15-4). Nathan Webb scored 18 and Brett Dailey chipped in 13 for the Comets (4-16).
BOYD COUNTY 33 33 10 25 – 101: Hicks 15, Spurlock 23, Ellis 8, Taylor 10, R. Holbrook 5, T. Holbrook 11, Martin 6, D. Smith 13, Crum 3, Jones 0, Lewis 2, Rardin 5, J. Smith 0, Cook 0, J. Holbrook 0.
WEST CARTER 12 15 17 6 – 50: Dailey 13, Carter 3, Maddix 0, Easterling 3, Fuston 4, Parker 2, Boggs 0, Waddell 6, Bledsoe 1, Manning 0, Waggoner 0, Lawson 0, Webb 18, DeHart 0, Rayburn 0.
COVINGTON CAtHOLIC 83, ASHLAND 57: Evan Ipsaro scored 25 points to help the host Colonels (18-2) beat the Tomcats (14-8). Ksaeyl McGillis scored 19 points and Brady Hussey 10.
Zander Carter scored 17 points, Tucker Conway 14 and Rheyce Debaord 10 for Ashland.
ASHLAND 12 12 21 12 -- 57: Carter 17, Conway 14, Deboard 10, T. Davis 4, LaLonde 3, Mayor 0, C. Davis 0, Jennings 0, Lyins 0, Messer 0, Clarke 0, Frieze 5, Strader 4.
COVINGTON CATHOLIC 22 21 22 18 -- 83: Ipsaro 25, A. McGillis 3, K. McGillis 19, Hussey 10, A. Jones 8, Stewart 2, Johnson 2, Tranter 2, Bradshaw 0, Greis 0, Fryman 0, Ruthsatz 7, Line 7, Detzel 3, Kennedy 0, S. Jones 0.