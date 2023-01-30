The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SIMPSON

WILLOW WOOD, Ohio -- Desiree Simpson scored 18 points, all in the first half, as Symmes Valley defeated Western-Pike 58-35 Saturday in high school girls basketball.

Jordan Ellison scored 12 points as the Vikings (12-9 overall, 11-2 Southern Ohio Conference) built a 34-9 halftime lead. Kenzi Ferneau led the Indians (5-12, 4-6) with 29 points. 

