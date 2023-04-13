AID, Ohio -- Desiree Simpson sounds like the name of a movie star from Hollywood's Golden Age.
Simpson is a star, all right, not of stage and screen but on the softball diamond and basketball and volleyball courts.
Updated: April 13, 2023 @ 9:00 pm
Updated: April 13, 2023 @ 9:00 pm
AID, Ohio -- Desiree Simpson sounds like the name of a movie star from Hollywood's Golden Age.
Simpson is a star, all right, not of stage and screen but on the softball diamond and basketball and volleyball courts.
Simpson has led Symmes Valley's softball team to an 8-4 start. She leads the Vikings in most offensive categories, including home runs.
Simpson said something that could have opponents saying, "d'oh" or "ay, caramba" the second half of the season. The junior shortstop said she hasn't played as well as she can.
"I haven't really been hitting," Simpson said. "I had to fix a few things with my swing."
Fix them she has. In a 17-0 victory over Dublin Coffman on Saturday, Simpson went 3 for 3 with a home run, a triple, a single, a walk, six runs batted in and three runs scored.
An excellent athlete, Simpson stands out as a guard in basketball and middle hitter in volleyball. She said softball is her favorite sport.
Off the field, Simpson said she's a normal teenage girl. She can, however, juggle, a part of hand-eye coordination that benefits her at the plate and in the field.
"She's a gamer," Vikings coach Odie Estep said of Simpson. "She's an all-around good player. She excels in all three sports."
Simpson puts up strong numbers in each sport. She reached double figures in volleyball kills numerous times last season, with a season-high of 13 versus Rock Hill.
Simpson averaged 10 points per game in basketball to earn honorable-mention all-state honors in Division IV and on The Herald-Dispatch All-Tri-State team last season.
At 5-foot-10, she uses her levers well to hit for power and average.
"See the ball, hit the ball," Simpson said of her strategy.
Simpson is modest, crediting her teammates for Symmes Valley's success.
"I think we can go far," she said. "We're very athletic. We're talented. We just have to work together."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
