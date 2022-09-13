The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Sam Simpson scored four goals, including the 100th of his career, to lead Rock Hill to an 8-0 victory over Portsmouth West on Monday in high school boys soccer.

Brayden Adams scored two goals. Connor Blagg and Dylan Griffith each scored one.

