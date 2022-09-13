WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Sam Simpson scored four goals, including the 100th of his career, to lead Rock Hill to an 8-0 victory over Portsmouth West on Monday in high school boys soccer.
Brayden Adams scored two goals. Connor Blagg and Dylan Griffith each scored one.
ASHLAND 3, EAST CARTER 0: Drew Clark scored the winning goal in the 12th minute as the host Tomcats (10-2) defeated the Raiders (7-4). Gavin Maynard scored on a penalty kick in the 38th minute. Zach McComis set the score in the 53rd minute.
Golf
COAL GROVE WINS: Joel Beals shot even-par 35 to lead the Hornets to a victory over Ironton, Ironton St. Joe and Portsmouth on Monday at the Ironton Country Club. Coal Grove shot a season-best team score of 156 as Mason Frazier fired a 39, Maddox Rowe a 40 and Luke Jenkins a 42.
WINFIELD TAKES QUAD: The Generals shot 152 to edge Hurricane by three strokes in a quad match at the Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado, West Virginia. Nitro was third at 180 and Riverside fourth at 208. Jackson Woodburn led Winfield with an even-par 36. The Redskins' Savannah Hawkins shot an event-low 35.
