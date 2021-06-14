MADISON — The Sissonville Lady Indians took game one of the Class AA Region IV Championship series on Monday evening as they went on the road and defeated the Scott Lady Skyhawks by the final score of 4-1.
The Lady Indians (4-1) are now one game away from advancing to next week state tournament as they will return home to play game 2 on Tuesday, in what will be a win-or-go home game for the Lady Skyhawks (16-7).
“We’ve got to do a better job of putting pressure on them tomorrow,” Scott head coach Eric Harper said after the win. “If we can’t put pressure on them at the plate then its not going to be good. We’ve got a game plan for tomorrow and I feel good about, I think we are going to go up to Sissonville and come out of there with the win.”
In their win on Monday evening, Sissonville capitalized on a trio of Scott errors as three of their four runs in the game were unearned.
The Lady Indians scored the games first run in the top of the second inning as courtesy runner Destiny Phillips came in to run for catcher Autumn Bailey after a two-out single and came in to score after Kenzie Raines was able to reach safely on an error by the Scott infield.
The score remained the same until the Sissonville half of the fourth inning as Gracelyn Hill drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a passed ball, moved to third on a groundout, and then came in to score on an RBI single from Abigail Bailey to give them a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Skyhawks scored their lone run of the game in the bottom half of the fourth inning as Jayden Elkins lined a hard hit single to left, proceeded to steal second base and third base, and scurried in to score after a throwing error by the Sissonville catcher to trim the lead to 2-1.
Head coach Travis Hill’s club added a pair of insurance runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to push the final margin of the game to three runs at 4-1.
In the top of the sixth, Hill doubled to lead off the game and then scored when Raines lined a hard hit single into left centerfield.
In the top of the seventh, Kya Hampton singled with one out and advanced to third on an error by the Scott centerfielder. She came in to score the games final run after winning pitcher Madison Legg helped her own cause with a two-out RBI double down the right field line.
Legg was sharp all night long in the circle as she kept the Lady Hawks hitters off balance, pitching the complete game and only allowing the one unearned run on just three hits to go with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Scott sophomore Tatum Halley grinded all game long in the circle but ended as the tough luck loser as she also pitched the complete game and was tagged for four runs, one earned, on eight hits with six Ks and four walks.
Despite the win, coach Hill’s knows his team can perform better than they did on Monday night, particularly at the plate.
“I don’t think we hit the ball very well tonight, like I told the girls last four to five games we was really hitting the ball well,” Hill said. “I don’t know what wasn’t clicking but we just wasn’t hitting the ball like we have been. But we’re happy to get out of here with the win and go home and hopefully finish it up tomorrow.”
Eight different players for the Indians had base hits on the day, with Hill and Legg recording the only extra base hits. Kirsten Arthur had a double for the Lady Hawks while Elkins and Hannah Price both had singles.
The win for Sissonville imrpoves them to 18-4 overall on the season and 2-0 against Scott as they also won 10-0 on May 29. Scott fell to 16-7 with the loss.
Sissonville 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 — 4 8 3
Scott- 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 3 3