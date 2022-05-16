Sissonville didn’t waste its second chance Monday evening.
Collin Cottrell fired a complete-game four-hitter with seven strikeouts and the bats came around late as the Indians wrapped up the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 title with a 5-1 victory against visiting Winfield.
The win sends Sissonville (21-7) into a best-of-three regional series against defending state champion Logan beginning at 6 p.m. next Monday at Logan.
Game two shifts to Sissonville the following day.
The Indians had a chance to wrap up the sectional championship Saturday against the Generals (22-11), who already had one loss in the double-elimination event.
But Winfield pounded out an 8-1 victory to remain alive and force Monday’s winner-take-all game.
Sissonville coach Chad Carpenter thought his team brought a different mindset into Monday’s decisive game.
He thought they felt pressure to win Saturday since the school’s graduation ceremony was set for Monday night at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, which affected five senior starters.
“I thought Saturday we came out playing not to lose,’’ Carpenter said. “I think the seniors were under a lot of pressure to win the ballgame so they could actually go to graduation (Monday) and not upset people.
“Tonight was a total 180. When I got to the ballfield, I went in my office and they were just as relaxed as they possibly could be. It was just another day to them today, so we obviously learned something, and hopefully they did tonight. Every time that Collin takes the mound, we expect to win.’’
Cottrell was certainly in control right from that start, facing just two batters over the minimum through five innings as Sissonville led 2-0. He struck out the side in the third.
“My fastball had some pop,’’ Cottrell said, “and my curveball was spinning and my changeup was good, too. I had all three pitches working.’’
However, Sissonville didn’t give Cottrell the lead until it plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth, with Colten Carpenter’s sacrifice fly and Brayden Perdue’s RBI grounder finally breaking the ice.
The Indians piled on three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth as Perdue drilled a two-run double and Cottrell followed with an RBI single to make it 5-0.
Cottrell appeared to tire in the top of the seventh, issuing his lone base on balls and hitting two other Generals batters.
Winfield scored with two out when Greg Miller dashed home on a wild pitch.
Carpenter came out to talk with Cottrell in the seventh, but opted to leave him in to finish the game.
“I did not want to get taken out of that game,’’ Cottrell said. “I wanted to finish and I was very, very determined. (Carpenter) told me, ‘I know you’re getting a little tired, but just finish.’ I definitely wanted to finish it.’’
Dylan Kuhl had two of Winfield’s four hits. Carpenter said his team had a little better feel for how to pitch to the Generals after playing them three times earlier this season.
“The more we see of their hitters, the more charts we have on them,’’ Carpenter said, “and the more we learn how to pitch to them. We had three sets of charts today, and that really helps with calling pitches and locations.’’
Bray Boggs took the loss for Winfield, going 52/3 innings and permitting six hits with three Ks and one walk.
Stevie Loftis also doubled and scored for Sissonville, which got its hits from six different players. Loftis was joined by senior classmates Cottrell, Carpenter, Perdue and Isaiah Ramsey for a short graduation ceremony before the game.
“Everyone was pressured going into that game (Saturday),’’ Cottrell said. “Monday, we didn’t have that pressure. We were guaranteed we’d be on the field and it kind of made everyone not have that worry, ‘What if we don’t win this game?’’’
Sissonville has faced Logan once this season, losing 10-0 on March 30.
“When you get to this time of year,’’ Carpenter said, “anything can happen. That’s what I’ve been preaching to my guys. They’ve played a lot of ball and they understand that.’’