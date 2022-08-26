The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Sissonville Football
Buy Now

Sissonville quarterback Ethan Taylor passed for over 1,000 yards as a sophomore.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Coming off a 2-8 season, Sissonville second-year coach Chad Lovejoy will look to guide the Indians back to prominence, and a strong junior class along with a lot of returners will aid in his hopes of doing so.

“We are still young and a lot of those kids last year were thrown into tough situations, but there is no substitution for getting experience,” Lovejoy said. “I think we will be really good in the years to come. I believe the future is really strong. We only have four seniors so we are junior heavy.”

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you