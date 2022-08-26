Coming off a 2-8 season, Sissonville second-year coach Chad Lovejoy will look to guide the Indians back to prominence, and a strong junior class along with a lot of returners will aid in his hopes of doing so.
“We are still young and a lot of those kids last year were thrown into tough situations, but there is no substitution for getting experience,” Lovejoy said. “I think we will be really good in the years to come. I believe the future is really strong. We only have four seniors so we are junior heavy.”
To go along with a strong junior class, the Indians also have a solid freshman class, providing plenty of hope for the future for Lovejoy and Sissonville.
“We will start four freshman,” Lovejoy said. “There’s not many teams doing that, and even if we were deep, they are so talented that they would still be on the field some. We have several that are superb and might even make a name for themselves this year.”
On offense, Ethan Taylor, a 6-foot, 160-pound junior, returns to lead the Sissonville offense at the quarterback position. He was in a platoon throughout the 2021 season but came on strong to finish the year, throwing for 614 of his 1,083 yards passing in the final three games.
“(Taylor) and I are on the same page on a lot of things,” Lovejoy said. “That comes with a lot of reps. He sees all the reads now. He is a really good player and should have a big year with a lot of weapons.”
Senior Cam Arbogast (5-7, 155) is also back to help carry the load at running back for the Indians along with sophomore Ian Cox (5-6, 175). Arbogast was the leading rusher last season for Sissonville with 555 yards, but 488 of them came in the final four games.
“Cox is more of the power runner, and Arbogast is more of a satellite back where we will try and get him in space,” Lovejoy said. “I didn’t run him a lot but in the last week of the regular season he had 20 carries for 233 yards, and three catches for 76 yards. He’s a special player.”
Lovejoy is excited about the wide receiver position, led by juniors Jake Wiseman (6-2, 195) and Evan Taylor (5-10, 151), along with freshmen Malachi Thompson (6-2, 174) and Blake Fisher (5-7, 160).
“Wiseman ended up with about 75 catches last year, and that’s quite a bit,” Lovejoy said. “Evan has progressed so much and has made the biggest jump from last season. Malachi is a freak athlete and is only a freshman. Blake is going to be great too.”
Other receivers who could be in the mix include senior Michael Fisher (5-9, 165) and sophomores Nathan Young (5-7, 153) and Talon Harrison (5-9, 160).
Junior tackle Laz Marquez (5-10, 236) returns to anchor the offensive line, along with senior Damien Ianmorrelli (6-0, 235), juniors Michael Taylor (6-0, 215), Zach Hudson (5-10, 275) and TC Walker (6-0, 190) and freshman Kenneth Mowrer (5-9, 228).
Anchoring the defensive line is Michael Fisher, who recorded 10 sacks last season for the Indians. He is joined with Ianmorrelli, Marquez, Cox and Taylor.
“One thing about those 10 sacks is that we were behind in most games, so it’s not like teams were trying to pass on us all the time,” Lovejoy said. “He is a mismatch for teams. He is a sound defensive end and is explosive with the pass rush.”
Walker, senior Givin Soto (5-9, 168) and freshman Luke Balding (5-11, 195) form a strong combination at linebacker along with Blake Fisher, Wiseman and freshman Trent McCoy (5-7, 140). Harrison, Arbogast, Evan Taylor and Young will man the secondary spots for the Indians.
“We haven’t had inside linebackers this good since I have been here at Sissonville,” Lovejoy said. “In years past, we have had to play some guys out of position at linebacker. TC Walker is special and Soto is a three-year starter.”
Lovejoy knows the Indians have had their struggles of late, but hopes the team is starting to turn a corner, and that a bright future is on the way.
“In years past, we have endured adversity,” Lovejoy said. “When you’re winning everyone is happy but it’s been a challenge of late. However, the culture here is shifting in a good way and we look to surprise some people this year.”
