DENTON, Texas — Kia Sivils scored a career-high 16 points off the bench as the Marshall University women’s basketball team won 68-59 at North Texas Saturday afternoon in The Super Pit.
The Thundering Herd improved to 6-7 overall and 1-1 in Conference USA, while the Mean Green dropped to 7-7 and 1-1.
Kristen Mayo scored 18 points and Savannah Wheeler 17 for the Herd. Taylor Pearson pulled down nine rebounds.
The Mean Green was led by Charlene Shepherd’s 23 points and nine rebounds.
The Thundering Herd built its largest lead (45-26) on a Wheeler layup with 5:24 left in the third period, however, the Mean Green responded with a 32-16 run over the next 12 minutes to pull to within 61-58 at the 2:49 mark on a McDowell layup. Wheeler then made two free throws and Mayo delivered the decisive blow via a 3-pointer from the corner with 50 seconds left to put the Herd up 66-58.
“We shot the ball well and we shot good shots,” said head coach Tony Kemper. “A number of our 3-pointers came with less than 10 seconds on the shot clock. We made some shots and that made our offense look better.”
Marshall also won the rebounding battle 39-34.
The Herd is back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday when Middle Tennessee (9-5, 1-1) visits the Cam Henderson Center.