CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Six Coal Grove High School female track and field athletes qualified Friday for the state meet.
Senior Kylee Thomas, junior Kelsey Farley and sophomores Laura Hamm, Olivia Kingrey, Maddie McDaniel and Kylie Montgomery helped the Hornets to a third-place finish in the Division III Southeast District meet at Southeastern High School. Worthington Christian won with 67 points. Fairbanks was second with 66 and Coal Grove rounded out the top three with 64.
The top four finishers in each event qualified for the state meet, which is scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Stadium.
McDaniel won the 300-meter hurdles in 46.14 seconds. Thomas, a Wright State University signee, was third in 47.48. Kingrey, Hamm, McDaniel and Thomas combined to win the 4x400 relay in 4:05.23.
Thomas placed second in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.33. Sierra Kendall of North Adams won in 15.24. The Hornets’ 4x200 relay squad was second in 1:48.04, behind Worthington Christian’s 1:45.66. The 4x100 relay unit ran 51.98 to place third. Montgomery ran 59.26 to finish second in the 400. Whiteoak’s Lydia Kittner won in 58.67. Hamm was third in 800 in 2:19.7.
South Point’s 4x200 relay team of Wright State signee Elaysia Wilburn, Kaydence Dickerson, Emma Layne and Camille Hall placed third in the 4x200 in 1:48.12.
In the boys meet, Coal Grove’s Perry Kingrey was second in the discus, throwing 152 feet, 8 inches. Ashland Crestview’s Wade Bolin won with a heave of 165-5. Hornets hurdler Chase Hall was second in the 110 in 15.11. Grandview Heights’ Collin Haj Abed won in 14.87. Hall was third in the 300 in 41.1.
In Division II, Rock Hill’s boys 4x100 relay unit of Brayden Adams, Izaak Cox, Tyson Lewis and Brayden Malone finished fourth in 44.19. Lewis was third in the 100 in 11.17. Fairland’s Devon Bellomy qualified for the state meet in the long jump, as did Giallia Academy’s Daunevyn Woodson.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
