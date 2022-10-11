HUNTINGTON — Coal Grove, Gallia Academy, Ironton, Rock Hill, Portsmouth and Wheelersburg clinched playoff spots Friday.
Those six teams are in, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association football computer ratings Tuesday. The top 16 teams in each region at the end of the regular season qualify for the postseason, with the top eight receiving first-round home games.
Ironton (8-0, 22.2128) is No. 1 in Division V, Region 19 and has secured no worse than a top-four position with games remaining vs. Gallia Academy and at Portsmouth. The Fighting Tigers are nearly five ratings points ahead of No. 2 Harvest Prep (8-0, 17.5521). Portsmouth West (7-1, 14.7375) is third, followed in the top eight by Centerburg (7-1, 13.5375), Barnesville (8-0, 13.2500), Wheelersburg (6-2, 12.6269), Belmont Union Local (5-2, 12.3154) and Portsmouth (5-3, 10.8903).
Fairland (5-3, 9.7875) is ninth and controls its own destiny with games left vs. Coal Grove and Chesapeake. Northwest (6-2, 9.5125) is 10th, ahead of West Muskingum (6-2, 8.6875), Heath (5-3, 8.1515), Minford (5-3, 6.4375), South Point (3-5, 5.4375), Columbus Academy (2-5, 5.4334) and Meigs (4-4, 4.8112). River Valley (2-6, 2.4500) is 20th and Chesapeake (2-6, 2.3396) 21st.
In Division VI, Region 23, Coal Grove (5-3, 9.7375) is fourth and Rock Hill (4-4, 9.6625) fifth behind Fort Frye (7-1, 16.3958), Nelsonville-York (7-1, 11.1084) and Newcomerstown (6-2, 10.3875). Shenandoah (6-2, 9.2001), Mount Gilead (5-3, 9.0375) and Bellaire (4-4, 8.2796) round out the top eight.
West Jefferson (4-4, 7.8081) is ninth, Worthington Christian (5-2, 7.7125) 10th and Loudonville (4-4, 7.5625) 11th, followed by Berne Union (5-3, 7.300), Malvern (6-2, 6.7250), Northmor (5-3, 6.6375), Grove City Christian (5-3, 4.8438) and Marion Elgin (4-4, 4.2625).
In Division IV, Region 15, Gallia Academy (7-1, 15.2870) is No. 6. Steubenville (7-1, 20.5353) tops the ratings, followed in the top five by St. Clairsville (6-2, 17.0638), Columbus East (7-0, 16.1786) and Gnadenhutton Indian Valley (5-3, 5-3, 15.3240). Marion Franklin (5-2, 13.7521) and Logan Elm (6-2, 13.0549) finish out the top eight. Cambridge, Carrollton, Vinton County, Columbus Hartley, Newark Licking Valley, Morgan, Columbus Ready and Philo make up the next eight.
In Division VII, Region 27, Green (6-2, 6.2985) controls its own destiny at No. 6, behind Newark Catholic, Hannibal River, Eastern-Meigs, Waterford and Caldwell. Bridgeport is seventh, with Portsmouth Notre Dame (4-4, 5.3125) eighth and South Gallia (4-4, 4.0) ninth. Fairfield Christian, Frontier, Miller, Southern, Sciotoville East (3-5, 2.395), Symmes Valley (1-6, 2.1477) and Beallsville (2-6, 1.2596) round out the rest of the top 16.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
