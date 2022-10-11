The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Coal Grove, Gallia Academy, Ironton, Rock Hill, Portsmouth and Wheelersburg clinched playoff spots Friday.

Those six teams are in, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association football computer ratings Tuesday. The top 16 teams in each region at the end of the regular season qualify for the postseason, with the top eight receiving first-round home games.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

