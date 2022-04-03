MADISON — It was a split for the Scott High School baseball team over the weekend at its own McDonald’s Wooden Bat Classic.
After dropping a close one on Friday night to Class AAA St. Albans, 8-6, Scott bounced back and laid the wood to Lincoln County in a 7-4 win over the Panthers at Skyhawk Field in Madison.
Senior Brady Carrico pitched the win for Scott, going six innings and allowing four runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and four walks. Dylan Grant then came on in relief in the top of the seventh and closed the door on the Panthers to notch the save.
Carrico also went 3 for 3 at the plate with one RBI. Austin Light added two hits for the Skyhawks. Will Thompson had an RBI triple.
Brayden Starcher ripped a two-run homer for Lincoln County (2-7).
It was a good win for the Skyhawks, who improved to 2-7 on the season. Scott’s record is very deceiving considering how competitive the Skyhawks have been against tough competition.
Scott has been snake-bitten so far this year with five one-run losses, to St. Albans (5-4), Man (4-3), Winfield (8-7), Herbert Hoover (1-0) and Chapmanville (5-4).
“We’re a lot better at this point of the season than where we were last year,” Scott coach Kris Barrett said. “I would put our schedule that we’ve played so far up against anyone’s. We’ve lost five one-run games already this season and we’ve already faced three state tournament participants from last year and a couple different regional teams. We’ve lost some close games, including a 4-2 loss to Sissonville which is going to push in the region this year. Although our record doesn’t reflect it, this is a good team. A lot of people might look at our record and think we’re a bad team but I promise you, this is a team that can be scary. Once we can get some wins under our belt I feel like this is a team that can really take off.”
Barrett said Carrico pitched well.
“He’s having a tremendous senior season so far,” he said. “He’s not a power pitcher but he knows that we have to play good defense behind him. We know when we play good defense we have a good chance to win.”
Lincoln County took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning with catcher Drew McCloud’s two-run triple.
The Skyhawks responded with a three spot in the bottom half of the second inning. Thompson’s RBI triple cut it to 2-1. Second baseman Carter McClung then ripped his own RBI triple over the LC center fielder’s head to tie it up 2-2. Carrico then put Scott up for good as he laced an RBI single to center as the Skyhawks led 3-2.
Scott then tacked on three more runs off LCHS pitcher Hayden Johnson in the fourth to grab a 6-2 lead. All scored on Grant’s bases-loaded, three-run double to left center which rolled to the fence.
The Panthers trimmed the Scott lead to 6-4 in the top of the fifth with Starcher’s towering two-run homer to left as Lincoln County cut the deficit to 6-4.
Scott then added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on Cooper Martin’s RBI squeeze bunt with two runners on, putting the Skyhawks ahead 7-4.
Luke Knight and Martin added hits for Scott.
Nolan Shimp, Gabe Bates, Skylor Simpson and Sawyer Tomblin added singles for the Panthers.
Scott was scheduled to return to action on Tuesday at Man. The Skyhawks then play at Sherman Thursday, at Point Pleasant on Friday and at Wayne Saturday.