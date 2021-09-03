WEST MADISON — First-year head coach Jeremy Dolin said that his first win was more than special.
“This feels great, just amazing,” he said emotionally after Scott’s 35-14 win over Wayne on Friday. “We dominated the line of scrimmage in the second half. We were short-handed tonight and weren’t as deep as we’d hoped coming in but our guys found a way.”
The Skyhawks (1-1) came out throwing as the first play of the game was a 28-yard strike from Matt Frye to Jayden Sharps to take Scott across midfield.
Scott running back Cooper Martin got the Skyhawks on the board first when he dove in from four yards out and with a successful extra point kick from Isaac Setser led 7-0 with just 2:28 off the clock in the first frame.
Penalties plagued Wayne’s first drive of the night and they turned the ball over on downs on a fourth down and 11 attempt.
After a Scott turnover, the Pioneers (1-1) put a sustained drive together and on a fourth-and-1, got the first down in the red zone inside the 20-yard line and Wayne quarterback James Spradlin scored on a keeper two plays later. After a two-point conversion try, Wayne led, 8-7 with 11:18 to go in the second frame.
It would be the last lead the Pioneers would taste.
Scott came out throwing again when Frye completed a 29-yard pass to Carson Brinegar but Wayne forced a fumble three plays later.
The first half saw seven turnovers between the squads.
On their next drive, Scott went for a fourth down conversion on Wayne’s 34 yard-line but the Pioneers held and the pass fell incomplete.
With 2:40 to go in the half, Wayne put the ball on the ground and Scott recovered on the Pioneers’ 27 yard-line.
Scott rallied and found a rhythm quickly after a 6-yard pickup from Frye around the corner set up a 12-yard laser to Sharps from Frye. Frye struck pay dirt on a keeper and Scott led at intermission 15-8 after a tough Martin run good for two points.
“We had to make some adjustments at the half and we challenged our guys up front and they responded well,” said Dolin.
With 7:25 to go in the third, Martin struck again on a 6-yard jaunt off-tackle to put Scott up 22-8.
Scott’s Cody Nantz snuffed a Wayne drive with a sack of Spradlin, good for an 11-yard loss on the next drive. Scott recovered a fumble inside Wayne’s 35 setting up Martin once again four a 7-yard score on a counter play.
“Martin ran hard for us tonight,” Dolin added. “We came out looking to throw and we had some success there but we kept feeding him.”
Scott led 28-8.
With 6:18 to go, Frye scored on an option-read play from 11 yards out.
Wayne added a score late but Scott had sealed the win.
“This is something we can build on in week two,” added Dolin. “I’m really pleased with the effort tonight and how we responded when we were down early.”
Scott Plays at Sissonville on Sept. 10 and Wayne will host Logan.