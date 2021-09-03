MADISON— After squandering several key opportunities, Scott managed to turn a Wayne turnover into a touchdown just before the end of the second quarter.
The Skyhawks would not let any other chances get away.
Scott turned five Wayne turnovers into 21 points in defeating the visiting Pioneers, 35-14 at Skyhawk Field.
After running for 29 yards on 13 carries in the first half, Skyhawk senior Cooper Martin only got stronger as the game progressed, racking up 119 on 17 second half carries. Martin scored three touchdowns in the win.
The key portion of the game came in the second quarter. Wayne (1-1) lost three fumbles in the course of four plays in its own territory while leading, 8-7.
After Scott (1-1) fumbled the ball back twice, the Skyhawks were finally able to cash in when quarterback Matt Frye scored from three yards out with 41 seconds remaining in the half, giving Scott a 15-8 halftime lead.
The second half was all Skyhawks. Scott rolled up 318 yards of total offense. Most of that came in the second half, when the Skyhawks outscored the Pioneers, 20-6.
Frye threw for 129 yards on 6-of-14 passing.
The Pioneers had 192 yards of total offense, led by senior Kobe Vanhoose, who ran for 72 yards and a TD. Wayne ran just 39 plays from scrimmage. Six of those plays ended in fumbles (four lost) and one was an interception.
WAYNE 0 8 0 6–14
SCOTT 7 8 13 7–35
S-Martin 3 run (Setser kick)
W-Spradlin 1 run (Wolfe run)
S-Frye 3 run (Martin run)
S-Martin 1 run (Setser kick)
S-Martin 5 run (run failed)
S-Frye 2 run (Setser kick)
W-Vanhoose 32 run (run failed)
RUSHING: (W)- Vanhoose 9-72, Wolfe 2-32, Gilkerson 6-32, Murdock 5-30, Damron 5-18, Childs 1-13, Spradlin 6-(-4), Davis 1-(-7). (S)- Martin 30-148, Stone 5-29, Brineger 1-18, Neal 2-14, Fennessey 1-0, Fox 1-0, Elkins 1-(-8), Frye 8-(-12).
