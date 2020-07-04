HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University basketball star and coach Greg White paid Thundering Herd legend Charlie Slack the ultimate compliment.
“Charlie loved all and was loved by all,” White said on Saturday.
Slack, 89 and a Marshall Hall of Famer, died Friday in Akron, Ohio. Slack led the nation in rebounding in the 1954-55 season, averaging 25.6 board per game, a record that still stands. While Slack’s athletic accomplishments were many — he was a two-time All-Mid-American Conference selection, is Marshall’s all-time leading rebounder, the third-leading career rebounder in NCAA history with 1,916, scored 1,551 points and played two seasons of football — the man he was off the court made a bigger impression.
“Charlie Slack was one of the great, great Marshall University ambassadors ever,” said White, who coached the Herd from 1996 through 2003 and often asked Slack to speak to his teams. “He not only had an incredible career, he always was supportive of Marshall’s other teams.”
Marshall Associate Athletic for Development John Sutherland knew well Slack’s love for all Herd sports. Sutherland was an assistant coach with the women’s basketball team from 2001 through 2008 and became a close friend of Slack. Sutherland said one of Slack’s favorite athletes was women’s basketball standout Catie Knable, who also was s stellar rebounder.
“Charlie came in for a women’s-men’s basketball doubleheader,” Sutherland said. “The women played first and Charlie was so impressed with Catie he had her sit with him the entire men’s game.”
Sutherland visited with Slack frequently when in northeastern Ohio. Slack made it a point to attend games when Marshall played at Akron.
“During COVID-19, we couldn’t really do that anymore,” Sutherland said. “We called him and sent him notes and things to stay in contact. Charlie was a great man and supporter of Marshall University.”
Former Marshall star J.R. VanHoose, the program’s second-leading all-time rebounder, said he was disappointed to hear of Slack’s death.
“His accomplishments at Marshall are legendary, especially in the rebounding department,” VanHoose said of Slack. “Charlie was a great man, a great friend and always ready to talk. I will miss him terribly.”
Mike Kirtner of Kindred Communications and Marshall basketball public address announcer said he was saddened by Slack’s passing.
“I was with him several times during the Greg White era,” Kirtner said of Slack. “He was a fine mine.”
A native of Pomeroy, Ohio, Slack lived in Massillon, Ohio, from 1978 through 2018. He and his wife, Alma were together in an assisted living facility at the time of his death. Slack also is survived by sons Charles Jr. and Joel, as well as grandchildren Nick, Brian and Ana.
Slack, an alternate on the 1960 U.S. Olympic basketball team, went on to a successful career with the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., from which he retired in 1991 after 35 years of service. He was the director of personnel and management development.
Out of high school, Slack served four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, then went on to graduate from Marshal with a degree in education.
Slack, whose basketball jersey No. 17 Marshall retired, was a member of the ODK National Honor Society, was active in student government and was president of his senior class.
Charlie played five years with the Goodyear Wingfoot Basketball Team and still holds numerous rebounding records with the National Industrial Basketball League. In 1985, Charlie was inducted into the Marshall and Summit County Sports halls of fame; in 1987 into the state of West Virginia Hall of Fame; and in 2019 he was inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame.
Slack was a member of the St. Frances de Sales Catholic Church, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Luncheon Club, the Massillon Recreation Center and the Nagoya-Komaki Japan Retirement Organization.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral services or gatherings at this time. Donations may be made to the Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market Street, Akron, OH 44308, in lieu of flowers.