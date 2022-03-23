HUNTINGTON — Bryce Blevins threw a pitch to a Huntington High batter, who bailed out of the box just before the slider broke over the plate for a strike.
Blevins smiled, not at the batter’s miscalculation but at the improvement he has made to the pitch in an already strong arsenal.
The Lawrence County High School left-hander and Marshall University signee throws an upper-80s fastball, a curveball and changeup. He recently added a slider, making him more difficult to hit, as the Highlanders found out Friday in a 5-4 Bulldogs victory. Blevins was victimized by six errors, gave up six hits, three by Braden Shepherd, but no earned runs.
“If not for some unfortunate mistakes behind him, he throws a complete game in about 65 pitches,” Lawrence County coach Travis Feltner said of Blevins. “He kept his composure. He could’ve melted down. That says a lot about his maturity.”
Feltner called Blevins’ slider “good” and said it compliments the southpaw’s “great two-seamer and devastating changeup” to go along with a strong pickoff move.
“The slider is a pitch I learned this offseason,” Blevins said. “I really only spent about three weeks on it, picked it up kind of quick, and it worked out for me.”
Blevins is the nephew of former Marshall star pitcher Steve Blevins, a 21st-round pick of the Minnesota Twins in the 2008. Steve Blevins pitched three seasons in the minor leagues, reaching Double-A.
“My uncle has been a big part of me,” Bryce Blevins said. “My dad even bigger. As a younger kid, I looked up to them and my grandpa. We worked on hitting the glove right where it was. As I’ve gotten older and matured, it’s been a big part of me and has taken me a long way.”
Control — throwing strikes — and command — placing the ball where he wants it within the strike zone — are strengths of the 6-foot, 195-pound senior. He doesn’t try to overpower every hitter and said he didn’t mind that Huntington High put bat to ball frequently Friday.
“Hitting spots,” Blevins said of his primary focus when pitching. “I want to have an undefeated season and not give up an earned run all year. That’s a goal of mine. A lot of people say it’s crazy, but that’s the confidence I have and I believe I can do it.”
Feltner said he likes it that Blevins, who also plays first base, sets lofty goals.
“He’s the total package,” Feltner said. “He really is. I’m excited bout this season and to see where he can lead us.”
Blevins, who walked one batter in 47 innings last season, combines a 78 mph changeup and a 74 mph curve with the fastball and slider to keep batters off balance. He throws all for strikes. Blevins works quickly and attacks hitters.
Committed to the University of Kentucky after his freshman season, Blevins changed his mind and opted for the Thundering Herd. He said his relationship with Marshall coach Jeff Waggoner was a key to his decision.
“Wags, he’s been a big part of me,” Blevins said. “Ever since I was 14 years old, my freshman year, he recruited me. I’m blessed to have him and all he’s done for me. He picked me back up after I decommitted from the University of Kentucky. That shows how much trust he and his coaching staff have in me. I love them.”
Several Marshall players expressed displeasure recently that the school hasn’t built a new ballpark. Blevins said he understands their frustration and is confident he will play in it before graduating college.
“I’m real excited,” Blevins said. “It’s been a big talk for a long time. I know the guys already there want it even more. I haven’t even stepped foot on campus yet. I can’t wait to get that new field and see the fans and compete to win more than just a conference championship.”
Feltner said Marshall has recruited a standout hurler and individual. The Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association hall of famer with a 559-306 record has coached 23 seasons, 14 at Lawrence County.
“Bryce was unbelievable last year and I believe he’s made improvements this year, if that’s possible,” Feltner said. “I’ve been blessed to coach a lot of really good pitchers. He’s as good as I’ve coached at this level. I’m not going to put too much pressure on him beyond high school, but I can’t say enough good things about him.”