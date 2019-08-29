CHARLESTON - Mike Brown has overcome a lot to get where he is now.
Brown, a Compton, California, native, did not grow up playing football.
In fact, he had heart problems as a child that required surgery and was very limited in what he could do athletically. He did not play a snap of football until he arrived at Eastern Arizona Community College a few years ago.
Yet on Saturday, Brown will be a starting offensive lineman for West Virginia University when the Mountaineers host James Madison (2 p.m., AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh).
"To this day, I can't believe I'm doing it, but I just want to go out and play football," Brown said.
Brown, listed at 6-foot-4 and 345 pounds, is penciled in as WVU's starting left guard this week, which is quite the accomplishment when you consider his background. He followed his brother Joe from Eastern Arizona to Morgantown. Joe Brown has since left the Mountaineers program, but "little" brother Mike has blossomed into one of the more intriguing players on the West Virginia roster in 2019.
What Brown lacked in experience he made up for with brute strength and athletic ability. Coaches began to take notice this spring when Brown was among the most improved players on the team. He saw plenty of action in the spring game and the word "potential" began to get tossed around when the coaching staff would speak of Brown. That came with a catch - Brown needed to get his weight under control and he needed to become a more consistent player.
"He's just learning the game," first-year WVU coach Neal Brown said. "He has not played much football in his career, so he's learning the game and trying to understand what the defense is trying to do. He is working extremely hard and has his weight under control and he's been productive. He was productive in the spring and he continues to get better. He's a guy that hasn't played a whole lot, but we have have high expectations for. He can be a really good player and a really good guard in this league."
The idea was that dropping weight would lead to him being more consistent on the practice field, so Brown went to work during the summer.
He said he was close to 370 pounds when he arrived at WVU; as of Tuesday he was just under 350.
"A lot of conditioning and weight lifting," Brown said. "The toughest one was cutting my eating down. Us Polynesians like to eat a lot, and it's hard when you grow up and you just love to eat. That's the main thing - a lot of conditioning, and instead of eating like five Ramen noodles I eat two now. That was lunch."
Brown said the hardest part of his new diet was giving up his favorite thing - ice cream. Now he stays out of the freezer section and spends more time with the produce.
"Ice cream is just so delicious, man," Brown said. "Cookies and cream. The rainbow ice cream that tastes like fruits. I could eat that all day. (Now) I eat a lot of vegetables and fruits. My wife jumped on board and started buying bags of fruit, so I leave the house with a peach or an apple."
The change in diet and dedication in the weight room has paid off so for for Brown. He said he not only looks better, but he feels better, has better stamina and is much stronger than he was when he got to WVU.
"It's pretty cool, I'm not going to lie," Brown said. "I always thought I was a pretty strong guy. I used to be a good player, and my dad's been telling me that since I was little. 'You're naturally big, you're naturally strong and you can do everything with the training these people will give you.' I thought, 'Makes sense, Dad.'
"I feel like I can go 100 percent effort and still have a good amount of strength after the third or fourth play. I still feel good to keep in (the game). That's one thing I've noticed, and it's paying off. I can hit hard for like five plays and still feel pretty good."
The question now is can Brown replicate what he has shown the coaching staff in practice on the field during a regular season game?
"With him it has been more of a consistency thing, because the athletic ability and strength is no issue," said WVU offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Matt Moore. "He bends great, he's really strong, he's athletic. With him it's more can he consistently repeat and not make mistakes. He has done a good job with that. Once you go through a full camp and you're seeing the same defense every day, which our defense does show us multiple things, but now you're going to game plan. So now it's a short week and this guy (on the other team) does something a little different. I have to make sure he can retain that and do what we're asking him to do in a game setting because there are no re-dos like in practice."
Still, Brown is fully aware of his unique path to Big 12 football and his lack of football experience. He admitted he has some butterflies ahead of Saturday's season opener against JMU.
"Now is when I start to get nervous," Brown said. "There are a lot of people who love this team, and I don't want to let them down."