HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe will not win a West Virginia Class A high school girls basketball state title in 2021.
The Irish, however, might win a Class AAA championship.
Despite heavy losses because of graduation and other issues, including COVID-19 delaying the start of the season, Huntington St. Joe will field its smallest and least-experienced roster in more than a decade. The Irish have six players and hope to pick up a seventh.
“We’re young,” Irish coach Shannon Lewis said. “We have a lot of inexperience. The kids have played basketball, a lot of middle school and travel ball; they just don’t have a lot of high school basketball experience. The top seven last year were phenomenal. They’re gone. We have a new crop to take over. I think some people are going to be surprised at how talented we are.”
When school began, no one knew whether West Virginia would play a high school basketball season, leading some players to transfer to schools in Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia. Others weren’t sure if tiny St. Joe would have a team, so they left for larger in-state public schools rather than risk paying nearly $10,000 in tuition and risk not playing.
“Our numbers are down,” Lewis acknowledged. “We don’t have a lot of depth. We’re going to have to worry about injuries and foul trouble.”
Huntington St. Joe was reclassified to Class AA in the Secondary School Activities Commission realignment after a fourth class was added. The Irish have dominated Class A since 2008, winning nine state titles and finishing as runner-up three times. Huntington St. Joe took a No. 13 national ranking into the the 2020 state tournament, which it was heavily favored to win.
From last season’s 22-1 team the Irish lost Bailee Adkins, who averaged 10.3 points per game, and Abby Lee, who scored 9 points per contest, to graduation. Adkins plays at the University of Dayton, Lee at the University of Charleston.
All five projected returning starters also left, with Gatorade West Virginia Player of the Year Grace Hutson, who averaged 19.5 points per game, returning to her home in Christiansburg, Virginia. Hutson signed with Virginia Commonwealth University. Hannah Roberts, a South Carolina-Upstate recruit, took her 12.4-point and 5.9-rebound average to Boyd County, as did Laney Whitmore, who has several scholarship offers from NCAA Division II programs.
A trio of underclassmen drawing college interest also left. Dionna Gray, who scored 11.3 points per game, and Imani Hickman, who averaged 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds, transferred to Huntington High. Reese Barnitz returned to Fairland and averaged 6.6 points per game as a sophomore this season.
Such losses might leave most coaches crying poor, but Lewis is anything but pessimistic heading into Thursday’s 7 p.m. opener at home vs. Scott.
“We’re pretty good,” said Lewis, whose team was roughly equal with Class AAAA power George Washington in a recent scrimmage. “We lost two great players to graduation. We lost eight players that went out. Five projected starters left. It sounds detrimental and we’re not going to be the juggernaut that we’ve been the last several years, but we’re going to be an above average West Virginia high school basketball team.”
Ava Lee, a Bethany College soccer signee who plays basketball, said the season has a different feel, but she is optimistic.
“We’re a smaller team than we’ve been,” Lee said. “We don’t have a lot of players, but we’re working hard and we’ll be fine.”
Lee, a 5-foot-6 senior, averaged 1.4 points and 1.1 rebound per game for last season’s star-studded squad. Julia Preservati averaged 2.5 points per game, Ramey George 0.6 points and 1.1 rebounds, and Makayla Smith 1.0 point and 4.1 rebounds. Those numbers aren’t necessarily eye-popping, but Lewis and the Irish still garner respect, ranking fifth in the initial Associated Press poll. Lewis said that ranking is reasonable, especially since the team picked up Greenbrier East transfer Amya Damon, who earned second-team all-state honors last season as a sophomore.
“I really like this team,” Lewis said, noting the New Boston (Ohio) girls team played its entire season with just five players. “I like the possibilities. Even though we moved up, I think we’re going to be OK.”
Lewis said the 2019-20 Irish might have been the best the school ever had and allowed it to successfully play a national schedule. This season, COVID-19 restrictions scuttled the opportunity for such a slate.
“It’s not a national schedule now,” Lewis said. “It’s a state schedule. It’s not overly tough. It’s teams around our area and in our class that we need to play. I’m excited about it. Our kids just don’t have much varsity experience, but they practiced against the kids we had. We have a little bit of size, athleticism and they all played basketball, so we’re fine.”