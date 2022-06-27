Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of updates on former high school sports stars from the Tri-State participating in college athletics:
Concord University has tapped the Tri-State for student-athletes in recent seasons.
The following is a look at six who played for the Mountain Lions last season:
AMARE SMITH, Huntington HS, men’s basketball: A 6-foot-5 forward, Smith started 14 of 28 games as a true freshman. He averaged 6.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. Smith set season highs with 28 points and 11 rebounds Feb. 9 vs. Davis & Elkins.
He made 45.1 percent of his shots, 39.6 from 3-point range, and was a 78.6 percent free throw shooter.
MADDIE McKEE, Chesapeake HS, women’s soccer: The sophomore goalkeeper served as a reserve last season and posted no statistics.
GRETCHEN MILLS, Cabell Midland HS, women’s cross country: A junior, Mills competed in five meets last season. She ran 21:39 in the 5,000-meter run in the Queens City Invite. She placed 26th in the Charleston Invitational.
KYLEA POLLINGER, Tolsia HS, women’s basketball: The former all-stater was redshirted as a freshman last season.
SAVANNAH SHORT, Huntington St. Joe HS, women’s soccer: A junior defender, Short played in one game last season.
LOGAN WARD, Cabell Midland HS, women’s soccer: A senior defender, Ward played in one game last season.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
