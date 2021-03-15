INSTITUTE, W.Va. -- Huntington High (4-0) outscored Parkersburg South 15-9 in the fourth quarter to secure a 63-57 victory in the Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State University.
The Highlanders, ranked sixth in Class AAAA, led 37-29 at halftime, but the Patriots (1-3) rallied to tie 48-48 by the end of the third quarter.
Amare Smith led HHS with 18 points. Brendan Hoffman scored 12 points and Eli Archer 10. Ashton Mooney scored 19 points and Jake Hogsett 17 for Parkersburg South.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 13 16 19 9 -- 57: Mooney 19, Street 0, Hogsett 17, Francis 0, McMullen 2, Shaffer 9, Gaines 1, Harshberger 4, Rice 0, Johnson 5.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 18 19 11 15 -- 63: Patterson 7, Motley 5, Johnson 5, Hoffman 12, Clay 2, Hinton 0, Barlow 4, Smith 18, Archer 10.
RAVENSWOOD 65, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 41: The Red Devils overcame an early deficit to defeat the Irish in the opening game of the Shootout at the Big House.
Ravenswood (4-2) trailed 10-7 after one quarter, but took a 21-17 lead into halftime before making a 22-7 run in the third period to pull away.
Matthew Carte and Andrew Hunt each scored 15 points for the Red Devils. Blake Ball chipped in 10 points. Christian Layne paced Huntington St. Joe (1-4) with 13 points. Caden Ehirim scored 11.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 10 7 7 17 — 41: Ignatiadis 7, Jerrell 2, Ehirim 11, Layne 13, Reynolds 6, Bias 2.
RAVENSWOOD 7 14 22 22 — 65: Banks 8, Carte 15, Bennett 6, Alfred 2, Goodwin 0, Hunt 15, Miller 7, Taylor 2, Ball 10.
SCOTT 92, POINT PLEASANT 67: The Skyhawks used a 27-9 second quarter run to pull away from the Big Blacks in Madison, West Virginia.
Cavin White and Reece Carden led Scott (2-2) with 21 points each. Braxton Dolin scored 12 points and Landon Stone 10. Hunter Bush paced Point Pleasant (1-4) with 21 points. Kyelar Morrow chipped in 15.
POINT PLEASANT 22 9 19 17 -- 67: Bush 21, Morrow 15, Schultz 9, Peck 8, Murphy 4, McDaniel 3, Beckett 3, Butler 2, Derenberger 2.
SCOTT 29 27 24 12 -- 92: White 21, Carden 21, Dolin 12, Stone 10, Sharps 7, Gaiter 6, Whitman 4, Lacy 4, Setser 3, Frye 2, Jarrells 2.
Girls
ST. MARYS 63, WAHAMA 36: Zoe Davis scored 17 points to help the Blue Devils defeat the visiting White Falcons.
Joey Moore scored 12 points for St. Marys (4-1 overall, 4-1 Little Kanawha Conference). Emma Gibbs led Wahama (3-2, 3-1) with 11 points.
WAHAMA 9 10 8 9 -- 36: Gibbs 11, Noble 9, Wolfe 8, Lieving 4, VanMatre 4.
ST. MARYS 15 14 18 17 -- 63: Davis 17, Moore 12, Fetty 9, Wright 7, Turner 6, Hashman 5, Smith 3, Lancaster 2, Kehrer 2.