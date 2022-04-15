HUNTINGTON — Marshall softball coach Megan Smith Lyon isn’t a fan of the attention being on her.
She’d rather it stay on her team.
So after her team’s hard-fought 3-2 win over FIU on Friday afternoon, Lyon wanted to talk about her team battling and taking pride in its home field.
Meanwhile, the team wanted to celebrate her milestone.
As Marshall pitcher Sydney Nester notched the final strikeout of the game, the team rushed around Lyon to celebrate that milestone — her 500th career coaching win.
“I don’t like a lot of attention, so I bet they were disappointed that I wasn’t (hyped), but it was fun,” Lyon said. “I’m so grateful to them. They make coaching a lot of fun — the relationships we’ve built together. That’s what it’s all about. Wins and losses, those are great but the fact that I’m a part of those young women’s lives, they mean a lot to me.”
Lyon was more intent on speaking of the scrappy performance put together by her team, which improved to 16-0 on the season at Dot Hicks Field.
“We love playing at home,” Lyon said. “We have a lot of pride in representing Marshall and we are so grateful for our fans and people here. We just want to go out and play hard for them. We have so much fun at home. The crowds are great, the weather is great. It was an awesome atmosphere.”
Marshall never trailed in the contest, jumping out to a 2-0 lead after manufacturing a pair of runs in the third inning.
Alex Coleman’s RBI fielder’s choice scored Autumn Owen with the game’s first run before Grace Chelemen walked to force in another run for the 2-0 advantage.
Marshall’s Briana McCown went five innings and battled to keep the Thundering Herd in the lead, allowing just one run and three hits while walking two and striking out four.
“What I loved about it is that Bri stepped up,” Lyon said. “I’m so proud of her performance. She struggled a little at times, but you could see her focus. She would just bear down. I was excited how she battled through adversity.”
McCown picked up the win after Nester relieved her in the sixth and went the final two innings.
Coleman extended the advantage to 3-1 with an RBI single before FIU got one back in the top of the sixth off Nester.
The Panthers threatened in the seventh, getting a runner to second with one out, but Nester induced a groundout before the game-ending strikeout.
“I thought today, we fought hard today and we refused to lose,” Lyon said.
The teams meet again at noon on Saturday to wrap up their three-game series.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.