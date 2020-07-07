HUNTINGTON — Shock and befuddlement were among the prevalent reactions to Monday night's announcement that the Ohio High School Athletic Association was changing executive directors.
OHSAA board of directors President Dan Leffingwell announced Monday that Bob Goldring has been named interim executive director, effective immediately, replacing Jerry Snodgrass.
Snodgrass, who spent 12 years with the OHSAA, had been in the position since July 2018. Goldring has served as the OHSAA senior director of operations and is completing his 25th year as a member of the staff.
In a follow-up statement from the OHSAA Board of Control: “The Board of Directors felt it necessary to go in a different direction with OHSAA leadership. We cannot go into more detail at this time.”
Some local coaches and officials were stunned by the news.
"Jerry Snodgrass is a class act and has been an ambassador for Ohio high school sports," Coal Grove football coach Jay Lucas said. "He was the commissioner for the coaches and the players. He was always available to answer questions and advocate for our student-athletes."
Some Fairland boys basketball fans were upset when Snodgrass canceled the remainder of the season with the Dragons one victory away from the Final Four, but FHS athletic director Jeff Gorby said he will miss the former OHSAA head who coached 31 years before taking the job in Columbus.
"The working relationship was outstanding," Gorby said of dealing with Snodgrass. "Jerry always put the kids first."
In a release, the OHSAA indicated Goldring will perform administrative functions until a permanent executive director is selected and work closely with state government leaders and school district administrators in developing a plan for return to play in the fall.
The OHSAA will conduct a nationwide search beginning immediately to fill the executive director vacancy.
“Through a collaborative effort, we look forward to Bob guiding us and, more importantly, the OHSAA providing guidance to our member schools on the anticipated re-start of interscholastic athletics this fall,” said Leffingwell, superintendent of the Noble Local Schools in Sarahsville, Ohio. “He brings a solid understanding of the association’s responsibilities to serve member schools and administer sports. Bob is a proven relationship-builder who will reliably serve our member schools until the position is filled permanently.”
During the 2015-16 school year, Goldring was also the OHSAA acting executive director from mid-March to mid-June of 2016 when then-director Dan Ross was on medical leave.
A graduate of Orrville High School, Goldring earned two degrees from The Ohio State University. He joined the OHSAA in the fall of 1995 as director of information services, was promoted to assistant commissioner in June 2005, and served in that role until becoming senior director of operations in August 2008.
“I am honored by the confidence the Board has placed in me,” Goldring said. “We have a solid team of knowledgeable and dedicated professionals at the OHSAA who are committed to serving our member schools. My top priorities are to prepare for return to play this fall and successfully lead the team until a permanent executive director is hired.”