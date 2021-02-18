HUNTINGTON — Locusts anyone?
First COVID-19, then ice, now snow forced postponements and cancellations of high school games and practices Thursday, continuing a frustrating trend for student-athletes and coaches.
Winter sports practices, set to begin Monday in West Virginia, were called off for the fourth consecutive day. The postponement prompted a humorous response from Huntington High boys basketball assistant coach Steve Freeman after he saw the 3-inch snowfall on top of thick ice from a previous storm.
“Kick me the next time I say it can’t get worse,” Freeman said.
Tim Hayes, a Fairland teacher and girls basketball public address man, also used humor to deal with the situation, saying he felt as if he were on a reality show while trapped at home.
“It’s starting to be an adventure and endurance test now,” Hayes said.
Girls games altered on Thursday include Raceland at Lewis County, postponed with no makeup date set; Portsmouth Clay at Green, postponed with no rescheduling made; Jackson at Waverly, postponed to 7 p.m. Friday. Fairland’s girls Division III home sectional tournament game vs. Chesapeake has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
Boys games changed include Friday’s contest featuring Russell at Raceland, no makeup date announced; Coal Grove at Ironton, postponed for the fifth time, with no makeup date determined; Green at New Boston, switched to 1 p.m. Saturday; Oak Hill at Eastern-Pike, 3:30 p.m. Saturday; Athens at River Valley, postponed with no makeup date scheduled; Portsmouth West at Lucasville Valley, postponed with a makeup date to be determined; and Sciotoville East at Portsmouth Notre Dame, postponed until Monday. Fairland’s boys now will host South Point at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Gallia Academy at 7:30 p.m. Monday.