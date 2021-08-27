Better times are ahead for Winfield. They have to be.
The Generals went 0-6 last season, battling COVID-19 limitations that wiped eight games off their original schedule. The only teams they could pick up in the weekly scheduling free-for-all were Fairmont Senior, the eventual Class AA state champion, along with Class AAA Hurricane and Huntington.
Winfield didn’t get to kick off its season until Oct. 2, and then lost two offensive linemen to knee injuries early on. All in all, a forgettable year.
The outlook has brightened, however, as coach Craig Snyder begins his 10th season with returning starters at 15 positions — eight on offense and seven on defense. That influx of experience, along with a more realistic schedule, should help the Generals recover some momentum.
Winfield returns its starting quarterback in junior Brycen Brown (6-foot-1, 200 pounds), but he isn’t guaranteed to take the first snap this season, as he’s being pushed in practice by junior Cody Griffith (6-0, 170), who hasn’t played since the seventh grade, and freshman Hayden Hinkle (6-0, 170).
Brown threw for 555 yards and three touchdowns against 11 interceptions last season after getting precious little time for preseason preparation due to COVID-induced obstacles.
“Nothing against Brycen,’’ Snyder said. “He’s gotten better. We’re just blessed with three talented kids, and none are seniors. This is good. That’s our focus right now. We’re not worried about dissension or them getting mad at each other.’’
The running back position appears locked up by Caden Beam (6-1, 220), who played guard last season and helped pave the way for All-Stater John Covert, who’s now playing at VMI. Freshman Jayce Miller (6-0, 186) should also get some carries, as will versatile senior Carter Perry (5-8, 155).
Receiver might be the deepest position on the team, with Perry and junior Bray Boggs (6-0, 160) leading the way and as many as eight players competing for playing time. Perry caught 17 passes for 141 yards a year ago, and Boggs grabbed five balls for 128 yards and a score. Others expected to get some receiving work are senior Ian Cottrell (5-9, 165), junior Tanner Laughery (6-3, 168) and freshman brother Toby Laughery (6-3, 165). However, they’ll have to hold off seniors Alex Nelson (5-9, 165) and Bryson Tate (5-9, 180), as well as junior Dylan Kuhl (6-0, 165), who’s the catcher on the Generals baseball team.
Snyder lists seven candidates on the offensive line, six of whom have started games. The only seniors are Gabe Akers (6-0, 290), who was a starter last year before hurting his knee, and Brock Basham (6-3, 270), who injured his knee last September and never played a game. The juniors are Jaxson Cunningham (6-0, 210), Zander Huffman (5-9, 230), Logan Howell (5-7, 190), Jacob Ingram (5-10, 235) and first-year player Nick Criner (6-3, 260).
“From that seven will be my five [starters],’’ Snyder said. “All have started, except Brock, so we feel good up front about that.’’
Most of the offensive linemen will also figure into the front wall on defense. Huffman and Akers man the nose guard position, and will be joined on the line by Cunningham, Basham, Beam and Kuhl. Beam will also play some at linebacker.
“We’re changing our front,’’ Snyder said. “After being an even front for years, we’re going to an odd stack.’’
Other linebackers include Howell, Miller and Tate. All of the receivers are candidates for work in the five-man secondary, with Cottrell, Perry, Boggs, the Laughery brothers and Brown joined by junior Nicco Petrozelli (5-6, 135).
“We’ll probably play 20 to 25 guys,’’ Snyder said. “We’re very veteran, and I feel good about that.’’
Senior Mor Ilderton (6-0, 175), a transfer from Hurricane, takes over as the place-kicker. His lone field goal last year came against Winfield.