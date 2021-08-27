The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

2021 Winfield Generals football
2021 Winfield Generals football team

Better times are ahead for Winfield. They have to be.

The Generals went 0-6 last season, battling COVID-19 limitations that wiped eight games off their original schedule. The only teams they could pick up in the weekly scheduling free-for-all were Fairmont Senior, the eventual Class AA state champion, along with Class AAA Hurricane and Huntington.

Winfield didn’t get to kick off its season until Oct. 2, and then lost two offensive linemen to knee injuries early on. All in all, a forgettable year.

The outlook has brightened, however, as coach Craig Snyder begins his 10th season with returning starters at 15 positions — eight on offense and seven on defense. That influx of experience, along with a more realistic schedule, should help the Generals recover some momentum.

Winfield returns its starting quarterback in junior Brycen Brown (6-foot-1, 200 pounds), but he isn’t guaranteed to take the first snap this season, as he’s being pushed in practice by junior Cody Griffith (6-0, 170), who hasn’t played since the seventh grade, and freshman Hayden Hinkle (6-0, 170).

Brown threw for 555 yards and three touchdowns against 11 interceptions last season after getting precious little time for preseason preparation due to COVID-induced obstacles.

“Nothing against Brycen,’’ Snyder said. “He’s gotten better. We’re just blessed with three talented kids, and none are seniors. This is good. That’s our focus right now. We’re not worried about dissension or them getting mad at each other.’’

The running back position appears locked up by Caden Beam (6-1, 220), who played guard last season and helped pave the way for All-Stater John Covert, who’s now playing at VMI. Freshman Jayce Miller (6-0, 186) should also get some carries, as will versatile senior Carter Perry (5-8, 155).

Receiver might be the deepest position on the team, with Perry and junior Bray Boggs (6-0, 160) leading the way and as many as eight players competing for playing time. Perry caught 17 passes for 141 yards a year ago, and Boggs grabbed five balls for 128 yards and a score. Others expected to get some receiving work are senior Ian Cottrell (5-9, 165), junior Tanner Laughery (6-3, 168) and freshman brother Toby Laughery (6-3, 165). However, they’ll have to hold off seniors Alex Nelson (5-9, 165) and Bryson Tate (5-9, 180), as well as junior Dylan Kuhl (6-0, 165), who’s the catcher on the Generals baseball team.

Snyder lists seven candidates on the offensive line, six of whom have started games. The only seniors are Gabe Akers (6-0, 290), who was a starter last year before hurting his knee, and Brock Basham (6-3, 270), who injured his knee last September and never played a game. The juniors are Jaxson Cunningham (6-0, 210), Zander Huffman (5-9, 230), Logan Howell (5-7, 190), Jacob Ingram (5-10, 235) and first-year player Nick Criner (6-3, 260).

“From that seven will be my five [starters],’’ Snyder said. “All have started, except Brock, so we feel good up front about that.’’

Most of the offensive linemen will also figure into the front wall on defense. Huffman and Akers man the nose guard position, and will be joined on the line by Cunningham, Basham, Beam and Kuhl. Beam will also play some at linebacker.

“We’re changing our front,’’ Snyder said. “After being an even front for years, we’re going to an odd stack.’’

Other linebackers include Howell, Miller and Tate. All of the receivers are candidates for work in the five-man secondary, with Cottrell, Perry, Boggs, the Laughery brothers and Brown joined by junior Nicco Petrozelli (5-6, 135).

“We’ll probably play 20 to 25 guys,’’ Snyder said. “We’re very veteran, and I feel good about that.’’

Senior Mor Ilderton (6-0, 175), a transfer from Hurricane, takes over as the place-kicker. His lone field goal last year came against Winfield.

Winfield roster

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 Field 6 Field 7
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl.
1 Kendrick Sutphin RB-LB 5-0 140 Fr.
2 Caden Cunningham RB-DB 5-6 146 Fr.
3 Tanner Laughery WR-DB 6-3 168 Jr.
4 Jayce Miller RB-LB 6-0 186 Fr.
5 Brycen Brown QB-DB 6-1 200 Jr.
6 Ian Cottrell WR-DB 5-9 165 Sr.
7 Bray Boggs WR-DB 6-0 160 Jr.
8 Hayden Hinkle QB-LB 6-0 170 Fr.
9 Gavin Craffey RB-DB 5-0 150 So.
10 Mor Ilderton K 6-0 175 Sr.
11 Nicco Petrozelli WR-DB 5-6 135 Jr.
13 Cody Griffith QB-DB 6-0 170 Jr.
14 Max Garrett TE-DE 6-2 185 So.
15 Tre Tanner WR-DB 5-5 100 Fr.
16 Luke Davis WR-DB 5-10 160 So.
17 Eli Knell WR-LB 6-0 150 So.
18 Bryson Tate RB-LB 5-9 180 Sr.
19 Carter Perry RB-DB 5-8 155 Sr.
20 Brayden Graziani RB-DB 5-8 145 So.
21 Jayson Bird WR-DB 5-9 150 So.
23 Sam Franco WR-DB 5-10 140 So.
26 Alex Nelson WR-DB 5-9 165 Sr.
30 Dylan Kuhl WR-DB 6-0 165 Jr.
31 Carson Nichols TE-DE 6-3 180 So.
34 Caden Beam RB-LB 6-1 220 Jr.
35 Caleb Kuhl TE-DE 6-2 180 So.
44 Myles Gurnee RB-DB 5-8 132 Fr.
50 Garrett Rappold OL-DL 5-5 225 Fr.
53 Austin Lynch OL-DL 5-3 130 Fr.
54 Brock Basham OL-DL 6-3 270 Sr.
55 Bryar Ayers OL-DL 6-1 195 Fr.
56 Logan Howell OL-LB 5-7 190 Jr.
57 Nicholas Ridenour OL-DL 5-6 180 So.
58 Nick Criner OL-DL 6-3 240 Jr.
63 Isaac Arthur OL-DL 5-11 194 Jr.
65 Gavin Fisk OL-DL 5-8 170 So.
66 Zander Huffman OL-DL 5-9 230 Jr.
67 Jacob Ingram OL-DL 5-10 230 Jr.
70 Gabe Akers OL-DL 6-0 290 Sr.
72 Jaxson Cunningham OL-DL 6-0 210 Jr.
74 Kaiden Davis OL-DL 5-7 215 Fr.
76 Tristan Cote OL-DL 5-10 210 Fr.
77 Preston Shelton OL-DL 6-0 285 Sr.
80 Isaac Woolwine TE-DE 6-3 175 Fr.
85 Kaden Crouse WR-DB 5-11 145 Sr.
86 Toby Laughery WR-DB 6-3 161 Fr.
87 Kaleb Wilburn WR-DB 5-8 150 Fr.
88 John Raynes WR-DB 5-6 111 Fr.
89 Landon Hill RB-DB 5-6 140 Fr.

