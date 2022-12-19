PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — For fans of the Southern Ohio Conference, cross this milestone moment — or movement — off your Christmas wish list.
That’s because the SOC, the 76-year-old athletic league with teams in counties of Scioto, Lawrence, Pike and Jackson, and soon to be Gallia — is realigning itself into three six-team divisions.
The reshuffled SOC “smallest” schools division will include Ironton St. Joe, Notre Dame, New Boston, Green, East and Clay. The “middle” schools division will include Eastern-Pike, Western-Pike, Symmes Valley, South Gallia, Northwest and Oak Hill. The “largest” schools division will include Waverly, Wheelersburg, West, Minford, Valley and South Webster.
SOC secretary/treasurer Dave Stamm, confirmed the conference has formally approved the alignment of three, six-team divisions, given South Gallia’s entry into the conference in the 2023-24 academic year. There are currently 17 schools in the league.
The shift officially opens with the basketball season for 2023-24, as Stamm said the SOC’s 2023 volleyball schedules were already set.
The league officially voted nine days ago on the motion for realignment — the third time it was voted on, but the first time at least the necessary 75 of schools supported it. Fifteen were for it, two against and one abstained. The move affects the sports of volleyball for the fall, girls and boys basketball for the winter, and softball and baseball for the spring.
As for football, of which 13 of the soon-to-be 18 SOC schools offer at the varsity level, it will remain a two-division setup.
The current setup is the “larger” league schools make up the SOC II, and the “smaller” schools consisting of the SOC I.
“There was concern when South Gallia came in, we would have two nine-team divisions in those sports (volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball), meaning playing double round-robin — and that’s 16 league games out of 22 possible for volleyball and basketball — doesn’t give you much freedom for non-league games. There was also discussion on competitive balance, too,” Stamm said. I think a lot of schools just thought, competition-wise, move a couple of the bigger SOC I schools to a middle division, and drop a couple of the smaller SOC II schools to a middle division,” he added. “It made for three six-team divisions, which we hope it will be better competition-wise and add some flexibility to the schedule. When you have 18 schools, it’s impossible to satisfy everybody, but I think this helps a few schools.”
