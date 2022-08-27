HUNTINGTON — No matter where life has taken him, Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni has always adhered to a “Life’s a beach” mentality.
For D’Antoni, if it’s not fun, it’s not worth doing.
Make no mistake, basketball has always been fun for D’Antoni — even in hard times.
This weekend, D’Antoni gets to celebrate that mentality — fittingly, at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina — during a recognition dinner at Socastee High School, where the school’s basketball court is being named in his honor.
The court will forever be known as “Coach ‘D’ Court” and have the signature of Dan D’Antoni on it.
“It’s almost embarrassing and humbling, but at the same time, you’re appreciative,” D’Antoni said. “For the school to think like that of me and of that time, you wouldn’t be human if you didn’t swell up a bit and be thankful of all those who played for you and all those who were with the Beach Ball. It was the whole aura of Socastee basketball, which was more than basketball. It was more of a lifestyle that we all lived for a bunch of years.”
It is, indeed, a special weekend for D’Antoni.
With the hectic schedule of collegiate coaching, D’Antoni said there isn’t much time to soak in the old memories or stay in contact with those people as well as he’d like, so this weekend offers the opportunity to rekindle memories and friendships while reliving the greatness that was Socastee basketball.
“You’re constantly forging ahead so you lose touch with some of the things that meant so much to you, and I hate that,” D’Antoni said. “I look forward to being down there and celebrating the good times.”
D’Antoni won 12 regional titles and more than 500 games during his coaching career at Socastee, but the wins and losses aren’t what he remembers the most.
Just as he’s done at Marshall, D’Antoni has tried to turn every game into an event, providing a brand of basketball that is fun for players to play and also an energetic atmosphere which entertained the fans.
That is what he’ll remember most from his time at Socastee, whether it was his brainchild — the Beach Ball Classic — or rivalry games at home.
Sitting in his office, D’Antoni then pointed at a Feb. 5, 1990 column from Myrtle Beach Sun News columnist Bob Bestler that hangs on his wall. The column described him as one part Bobby Knight, one part Billy Martin and one part John McEnroe.
“On the sideline, (D’Antoni) drives his players the way a winning jockey drives his horse — applying the whip at just the right moment, then holding back until it’s needed again,” the column read. “Meanwhile, he’s constantly baiting the officials — questioning, commenting, arguing, pushing to the limit.
“And when there’s a lull, he jaws with fans — of Socastee, or whoever is within earshot. It’s a real trip that can turn the dullest winter evening into an explosion.”
At this weekend’s festivities, D’Antoni will undoubtedly speak about the memories at Socastee — the Beach Ball Classic, coaching his three sons and rallying a community together through basketball — a major reason that the court is being named in his honor.
“It’s not about my name being on that court,” a humbled D’Antoni said. “That is a reminder of that era that I was fortunate enough to be part of at that time. A coach’s name is only as good as those who played for him and those who supported him.
“That era meant something to people. That’s what makes it lasting and that’s what makes it stand out. Being at the steering wheel at all that, man, it was great!”