The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230106-hds-toughman.jpg

Former Cabell Midland High School and Marshall University soccer player Craig Hettlinger, right, is a featured fighter in the Orignial Toughman Contest Friday at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.

 Photo courtesy Toughman Contest

HUNTINGTON – Craig Hettlinger will enter the ring Saturday night to face Vinny Baisi in the feature bout on night two in the 35th annual Tri-State Original Tournament Contest at Mountain Health Arena.

Hettlinger’s drive, desire first to beat drug and alcohol addiction and now assist others to overcome those afflictions, helped make this moment possible and it happens at one of the most popular stops for Toughman promoter Jerry Thomas.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you