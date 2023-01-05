HUNTINGTON – Craig Hettlinger will enter the ring Saturday night to face Vinny Baisi in the feature bout on night two in the 35th annual Tri-State Original Tournament Contest at Mountain Health Arena.
Hettlinger’s drive, desire first to beat drug and alcohol addiction and now assist others to overcome those afflictions, helped make this moment possible and it happens at one of the most popular stops for Toughman promoter Jerry Thomas.
And at the age of 40.
Using a Las Vegas or Atlantic City analogy, odds would’ve been stacked against Hettlinger reaching this moment. In 2000, the former Cabell Midland soccer standout was playing at Marshall. That season, the Thundering Herd beat national power Akron, 3-2, at home in overtime.
Already dealing with alcohol issues, Hettlinger had turned to drugs while at Marshall, where he started every game that season.
“My freshman year, we had just tied the No. 16 team in the country. And what do you do after you tie No. 16 in the country? You celebrate because you played a really good game. And so, that evening, we went to a party and had a lot of alcohol, and me, personally, had a good bit of cocaine. I passed out that evening at 19, and when I woke up, I was 32 years old in a homeless shelter in Richmond, Virginia, the 12-step program and wondering how the hell I got there. I had literally lost 13 years of my life.”
All Hettlinger had at that time was a red tennis bag. “Everything I owned was in that bag. I had nothing,” Hettlinger said.
Fast forward to today. Hettlinger is clean and sober and founder/CEO of Huntington Addiction Wellness Center, a treatment facility in Huntington he built from the ground up. He has grown his addiction recovery services and owns/operates businesses in design and lawn care.
One could say Hettlinger started down recovery road at The Lifehouse in Huntington. He said it was his sixth treatment center since 2013. “It finally took hold,” he said.
Hettlinger actually ran the facility for a while. However, he wanted to help more people. So in 2019, Hettlinger hooked up with childhood friend Austin Ketron and wife Monique Ketron, who lived in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Ketrons took a leap of faith and loaned Hettlinger the first bit of money when he had no idea he was about to launch HAWC and its affiliates. Hettlinger took the $11,000, walked away from Lifehouse and started the HWAC story in May.
“I’ve got a 10,000-squarefoot building (to renovate) and $11,000 to do it with. I knew nothing about it. Money was the easy part. The hard part was the drive, determination to push on. I had to dig deep. Got little sleep and then go back to work. I thank God. Nobody knew me. A guy with a shell of a building, no experience. No one’s going to take a second look. Where’s the money going to come from? Three years later. Wow.”
Grants -- $1 million from West Virginia for operations for three years – and donations are starts to dealing with revenue issues.
Outside of business, Hettlinger sought other things to do. One would be boxing and the rewards it offers.
“The whole boxing thing, it’s a hobby, a mid-life crisis,” he said. “I said, ‘I can do this.’ I had the recovery business. Any barriers in life you can overcome. I am proof. I can help.”
Hettlinger on occasion brings clients to Tri-State Fitness in Barboursville where owner Amy Elkins provides assistance. Boxing can be used as motivation in mental health.
“I’m a 16-year heroin addict. I come from a good background. I’ve got a good foundation,” Hettlinger said. “A lot of people who come in don’t have the motivational people around. Personally, they struggle. I know boxing is physical and all the well being it’s done for me. It’s kept me grounded.”
In boxing, Hettlinger attended the 2021 Toughman at Mountain Health Arena. He believed he could compete and make the finals. Enter Chris Miller of Dutch Miller Automotive who does some boxing. He told Chris he wanted to train for Toughman. While talking, Hettlinger learned age 39 is the cutoff. So training started right away.
“I had 17 days to train for Clarksburg,” Hettlinger said. He reached the finals at cruiserweight where he lost to Tanner Lance. After that, Hettlinger knew he needed better conditioning and lost 60 pounds thanks again to the Ketrons, who also are health coaches, too.
“Austin guided me,” Hettlinger said. “It was the first time I did anything to my body without supplements. I learned how to go to the store by myself, get the right diet.”
Hettlinger made his ring debut on Dec. 17 at the Strictly Business show in St. Albans. He beat Michael Tanner by TKO in the first round.
Hettlinger knows Saturday’s bout will be different. Baisi’s nickname is “Vampire.” Hettlinger is called “The Hammer.” Baisi is from Parkersburg. The fight will be at 168 pounds.
“He’s significantly more seasoned, more well trained,” Hettlinger said. “He’s more of a boxer, I’m a brawler. He’ll have a hard time with me. I haven’t missed a day of training in about 4 1/2 months. I understand if I’m not working, somebody else gets ahead.”
After Saturday, Hettlinger hopes to fight as a pro. “I want one fight,” he said.
If Hettlinger’s story serves as inspiration for someone, it would make all he’s been through worth it. A book is in the works, and he said he’s done 150 pages so far.
“If I can be an inspiration, great,” he said. “Look at me. I know you can’t see what’s on the other side. When you look at life and think you need one more drug test, that’s not me. Just follow me. Most important to me is my family and network of people, my staff. They do a fantastic job. They fight for the person who has no voice. Bring them out of the wildnerness.”