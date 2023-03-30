CHESAPEAKE, Ohio – The Ohio Valley Conference softball race came down to three teams in 2022, and the same could be true in 2023 as well.
Ironton, one of the three co-champions a year ago, figures to be one of the teams competing for a league title again and took its first step toward that goal on Thursday with an 18-4, five-inning victory over Chesapeake.
The Fighting Tigers (1-1 overall, 1-0 OVC) smacked 17 hits off the Panthers, including three home runs to avenge a season-opening loss to Lawrence County on Wednesday.
Ironton coach Jim Dyer said after the offense struggled early and the defense committed two errors, the Fighting Tigers settled in with clean defense the rest of the way and shut-down pitching from Bella Sorbilli.
Chesapeake (1-3, 0-1) had five hits in the first two innings, including a triple by Morgan Clark. However, after the second inning, the Panthers got one hit off Sorbilli the rest of the way.
Sorbilli was charged with two earned runs in the contest and struck out five.
“Bella feeds off everybody else’s success,” Dyer said. “If everybody else is doing good, then she’s going to do her part and get even better.”
Sorbilli accounted for two home runs and three RBIs. Ironton scored two runs in the first inning, one on a solo homer by Sorbilli.
After Chesapeake fought back with a run in the bottom of the first and three more runs in the bottom of the second for a 4-2 lead, Sorbilli answered with a two-run homer that tied the game in the third.
The Fighting Tigers, the district runner-up to state champion Wheelersburg last season, came alive then. Ironton added two more runs after Sorbilli’s homer for a 6-4 lead.
Katelyn Moore, another junior, hit a three-run home run in the fourth as part of an 11-run inning that broke the game open.
“We just came out today and we strung hits together well,” Sorbilli said. “In the second inning, we were just in our heads a little.”
For Ironton to repeat as league champion, or at least contend this season, Dyer said the Fighting Tigers will rely on Sorbilli along with Moore and a third junior, Katie Williams.
Dyer and Sorbilli said they expect Gallia Academy and Fairland to challenge for the OVC championship this season. Chesapeake coach Justin Adkins said he thinks the league crown will come down to those three as well, while he expects his Panthers to show improvement.
“We played pretty good ball today; just one inning kind of snowballed on us,” Adkins said.
IRONTON 204 (11)1 – 18 17 2
CHESAPEAKE 130 00 – 4 6 4
Sorbilli and Brammer. Webb, Perkins (4) and Hundley.
