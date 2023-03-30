The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio – The Ohio Valley Conference softball race came down to three teams in 2022, and the same could be true in 2023 as well.

Ironton, one of the three co-champions a year ago, figures to be one of the teams competing for a league title again and took its first step toward that goal on Thursday with an 18-4, five-inning victory over Chesapeake.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you