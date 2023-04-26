The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Wednesday's first two MSAC Tournament softball quarterfinals were played at the same time on fields that were side-by-side, but they couldn't have looked much different. 

George Washington used a late rally to defeat Hurricane 9-4 in a game that featured one tie and three lead changes, while St. Albans scored nine runs in the first inning and never trailed, defeating Parkersburg 17-10 at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

