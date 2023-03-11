The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON – Marshall pitchers proved almost untouchable and the offense generated enough punch to secure two wins, one by mercy rule, in the Thundering Herd March Madness round robin on a chilly Saturday at Dot Hicks Field.

In the opener, pitcher Savannah Rice flirted with history, only to see a shot at a perfect game end with two outs in the fifth. Cleveland State’s Peyton Muller-Stenz ended the attempt with a two-out single to center. The shutout bid ended as well when Mueller-Stenz scored on a Herd error. No Herd pitcher has tossed a perfect game in program history.

