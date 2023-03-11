HUNTINGTON – Marshall pitchers proved almost untouchable and the offense generated enough punch to secure two wins, one by mercy rule, in the Thundering Herd March Madness round robin on a chilly Saturday at Dot Hicks Field.
In the opener, pitcher Savannah Rice flirted with history, only to see a shot at a perfect game end with two outs in the fifth. Cleveland State’s Peyton Muller-Stenz ended the attempt with a two-out single to center. The shutout bid ended as well when Mueller-Stenz scored on a Herd error. No Herd pitcher has tossed a perfect game in program history.
So, when the chance presented itself, Rice ended the game herself with a run-scoring bloop single in the bottom of the inning to give Marshall a 9-1, five-inning victory over the Vikings (4-15).
In game two, Rider’s Jessie Niegocki led off the first with a solid single to center against Sydney Nester. That was the lone hit she allowed until Gianna Epps reached on a single in the seventh. By that time, Marshall’s offense had done enough to notch the win, 7-0, to extend its current winning streak to 11 games. Marshall is 21-3 overall.
Rice’s record is 5-0 and Nester is 13-2.
“You hate to see that happen,” Herd coach Megan Smith Lyon said of Rice’s near-miss. “She’s a good hitter. Maybe there’s a little bit to it that she ended it.”
Nester fanned eight to bring her season strikeout total to 122. Rice struck out six and neither pitcher walked a batter.
“She threw a heck of a game,” Smith Lyon said of Lester. “She had control of her pitches and mixed speeds well.”
At the plate, Bub Feringa knocked in runs in each game. She went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBI in the opener and drove in one in the second. Rielly Lucas drove in three in the opener, one with a double and two more with a two-run homer to right.
“Seeing the ball well,” Feringa said. “Staying confident. As a team, we’re confident we can hit.”
Rice said she didn’t realize she had a chance at history until after the game ended.
“Those things happen,” the transfer from Western Carolina said. “That hit felt good. I know I have the offense behind me. They can get the job done. It’s all different for me. I love it here.”
“Pulling for her 100%,” Feringa said.
Herd catcher Autumn Owen also had two hits in game one. In the second, she had three and knocked in four. Sydney Bickel and Alex Coleman also collected three hits.
The Herd can now focus on the start of Sun Belt Conference play Friday against Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina. It is the first in the new league.
Nester and Rice give the Herd a tough duo in the circle, and the offense poses a challenge for opposing pitchers.
“Good combo,” Smith Lyon said of her two pitchers. “We’ve got more. I challenged them. Too many freebies (walks). The offense is exciting. People though we’d be done after last season. We’ve got speed, power, grit and can do a lot on the bases.”
Marshall’s first Sun Belt home games will be March 24-26 against Southern Miss.
“The Sun Belt’s a good, tough league,” Smith Lyon said.
“Ready? I think so,” Rice said.
“Here we come," Feringa said. “It’s a whole different season now. I think we’re dangerous in all aspects. Still got some things to clean up.”
Cleveland State’s Torrie Jenkins was in the circle for two walk-off losses. Winthrops’s Mason McCall belted a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh for a 7-3 walkoff win in the first game. Jenkins served up the game-ending hit to Rice.
Winthrop (15-9) met Rider in the final game of the March Madness event. Attendance was 243.
